Pep to return to Bayern with City in Champions League QFs, Madrid face Chelsea again

Manchester City's bid to finally win the Champions League will take Pep Guardiola to former club Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

City have not faced Bayern since Guardiola left the Bundesliga giants for the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola was twice drawn into the same group as City while Bayern coach.

Guardiola and City have repeatedly come up short in European competition despite dominating domestic competitions in England.

They could scarcely have been handed a tougher test this time, taking on a Bayern side who eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. The second leg will be played in Germany, too.

It will not get any easier for City if they advance through to the semi-finals either, with reigning European champions Real Madrid potentially in their path.

The semi-final draw, which was also conducted on Friday, pitted the winners of the City-Bayern tie against either Madrid or Chelsea.

Madrid dramatically beat Chelsea in the quarter-finals last season en route to a 14th European crown.

The other side of the draw is wide open and includes a mouthwatering all-Italian tie between Serie A frontrunners Napoli and last year's Scudetto winners Milan.

There could then be another all-Italian match-up in the last four, with Milan's rivals Inter facing Benfica for the opportunity to take on one of their Serie A foes.



Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Milan v Napoli