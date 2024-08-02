Pep Lijnders might have just helped Liverpool sign Arne Slot’s ideal no.6

Pep Lijnders could have helped to contribute to Liverpool finally signing a no.6 who could be tailor made for Arne Slot's system.

It's been a frustrating summer so far for Liverpool supporters. While it has been a period of great transition behind the scenes at Anfield with a major staff overhaul - there has been little activity in the club's current player pool - both when it comes to incomings and outgoings.

Part of the reason behind that has been Arne Slot's insistence to get acquainted with all the current Liverpool players - even those on the fringes - in pre-season.

But another factor behind Liverpool's lack of transfer activity has been the relative slowness of the market as a whole. With the European Championships, the Copa America and now the Olympics taking place - clubs and players haven't had the time to focus on transfers.

But as expected, the window is expected to accelerate in August, and Liverpool are expected to be heavily involved in the market this month.

Luka Sucic transfer could start domino effect

One of the most interesting transfers to happen this month so far is that of Luka Sucic. The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder was set to star under former Liverpool assistant manager, Pep Lijnders next season.

However, Sucic, who has previously been on Liverpool's radar as well - has now made a permanent switch to Real Sociedad. Red Bull Salzburg confirmed the transfer on the club's official website.

It's a move that could impact Liverpool's pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, who has emerged as a favourite for the no.6 role among Liverpool fans recently.



It's a move that could impact Liverpool's pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, who has emerged as a favourite for the no.6 role among Liverpool fans recently.

Zubimendi plays for Real Sociedad and is highly regarded by the Spanish side. They won't want to let him go without adequate replacements.

But now with Sucic joining Sociedad - his arrival could pave the way for Liverpool to make a move for Zubimendi and convince Sociedad to allow the Spanish international to join Arne Slot's side.

Why is Zubimendi Liverpool's perfect no.6 choice?

Arne Slot's new system at Liverpool requires a midfielder who is extremely adept at bringing the ball out from midfield. Slot's holding midfielder needs to be even more technical than Jurgen Klopp's.

Wataru Endo has struggled at times in pre-season to adjust to Slot's new demands in games against Real Betis and Arsenal.

But Zubimendi should have no such problems. He's renowned for his passing ability and showcased his quality coming up against England in the final of Euro 2024.

He would be a perfect choice for Liverpool, and Lijnders' decision to allow Sucic to leave Salzburg could have just opened the way for the Reds to accelerate their pursuit.

