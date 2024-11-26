Pep Guardiola worried by mentally ‘fragile’ City as trip to Liverpool looms

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne looks dejected after Feyernoord’s third goal at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Pep Guardiola admitted his “fragile” Manchester City side face a tough season and that he must lift the players for their trip to Liverpool on Sunday after they allowed a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord to slip to 3-3 in Tuesday’s Champions League game.

The draw ended a five-match ­losing sequence but, after ­cruising at 75 minutes with two Erling Haaland goals and one from Ilkay ­­Gündogan, City capitulated as a panic set in and Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Giménez and David Hancko scored to claim a point for the visiting side. Hadj Moussa and Giménez finishes were ­initiated by loose Josko ­Gvardiol passes, while Hancko’s equaliser came after ­Ederson rushed out and missed the ball.

Guardiola said: “It will be a tough season for us and we have to accept it. We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course we needed a ­victory. We were playing at a good level but the first time something ­happened we had problems. I don’t know if it is mental. The first goal ­cannot happen and the second as well. After that we forget what happens.

“Three episodes, they didn’t allow us what we needed to win for many reasons, not just in terms of qualification or get the points to go through. Other reasons. It is what it is, difficult to swallow right now.”

City are 15th in the Champions League table on eight points, with nine to play for against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge, as they seek the top-eight berth that awards direct qualification for the last 16.

City will fall 11 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title chase if they lose on Sunday. “That is my job [to lift them],” Guardiola said.

“Every­body knows the situation, I don’t have to add absolutely anything. We are going to train tomorrow, recover and prepare for the next game. Day off and we have two or three days to prepare for that and go for it. We will learn for the future and what has been has been.”

Guardiola, who said one of his fingers had caused a cut on his nose, defended Gvardiol. “He is so young, he will learn,” the manager said. “It will be a good experience. The way he has played – he was the best player on the pitch but I will be so wrong if I point out specific thing for our defeat.”