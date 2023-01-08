Pep Guardiola urges Todd Boehly to stick with Graham Potter at Chelsea as pressure grows

Pep Guardiola has urged Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to remain patient and not listen to the boo boys calling for Graham Potter to be sacked.

Manchester City knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup in a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, consigning the west Londoners to a run of just one win in seven matches.

The Blues also face a trophyless season after being knocked out of the FA Cup third round, having also gone out of the Carabao Cup to City.

Guardiola set up a match against either Arsenal or Oxford United in the fourth-round of the competition and later backed his counterpart.

"Yes, he is right," Guardiola said about Potter’s last press conference asking for time to turn around his side’s bad run. "I would say to Todd Boehly, it was a pleasure to meet him, but give him time. I know results are important in big clubs but I would say give him time.

"I think the second half today is what he is and what he did in Brighton was outstanding. All the managers need time and he was right. We need time in the first season.

"I had results in Barcelona in the first season but we had Lionel Messi so one season was enough. But yes, everyone is an idiot [in football management]. To play against Man City at the level we are at in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup is not easy. Not for Graham, Chelsea or any team."