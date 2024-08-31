Pep Guardiola is taking a cautious approach with a Manchester City star

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola appear poised to take a cautious approach with the return of Phil Foden to first-team action. The PFA Men’s Footballer of the Year had a busy summer with England at the European Championships. He has also been suffering the effects of an illness which saw him miss City’s 4-1 win over Ipswich Town last weekend. All of this has combined to see Foden start the new campaign slowly as he works his way back to full fitness for what lies ahead this season.

Speaking during his pre-game press conference ahead of today’s clash with West Ham Pep Guardiola was asked about Phil Foden’s recovery from an illness. The Manchester City manager explained that he is playing it safe with the return of one of City’s most valuable players. Guardiola added that he is hoping that Foden will be back to his best after the international break. Guardiola explained: “Hopefully not [too long]. Hopefully, after the international break, he’ll be ready. He played against Chelsea for 45 minutes, but then after, he didn’t feel good. He had tests and feels much better, but he’s still doesn’t feel perfect. I prefer we [have] that time for him to recover and be fine and after, come back after the international break and be ready for those games.”

It is a smart move for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to play it safe with Phil Foden’s fitness after a hectic schedule.

The decision from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to play it safe with Phil Foden’s fitness is a smart move from the City manager and fitness staff. It is more important to have Foden fit and firing later in the season rather than risk burning out one of their most important players during the early stages of this season. Given his busy summer for England and recent illness, there is no need to rush Foden back on the pitch until he is 100% fit.

Manchester City are also in a strong position in terms of squad depth at this stage of the season. This factor allows Pep Guardiola to take a cautious approach with his star player. Foden can take his time recovering from national duty and illness while his teammates do the work on the pitch. That is another factor which aids Pep Guardiola’s intention to give Phil Foden the rest he needs to return to full fitness and match sharpness.

The hope is now that Phil Foden can return to his best for Manchester City after the international break. Given that the fixture list returns to a game every 3/4 days after that Phil Foden will be needed to be at his best starting next month. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s decision to give Foden the rest he needs could pay dividends later in the 24/25 season.