Pep Guardiola says Manchester City players not prepared for hectic schedule

Pep Guardiola has branded as “stupid” anyone who believes footballers should not express an opinion on issues beyond the sport, with Manchester City’s manager supporting Marcus Rashford’s stance regarding free meals for children during the summer holidays.

The Manchester United striker caused a government U-turn on Tuesday when his campaign prompted Boris Johnson to agree to provide vouchers. Guardiola has previously voiced his views regarding the imprisoning of Catalan politicians and was fined by the Football Association in 2018 for displaying a yellow ribbon.

Related: Marcus Rashford's campaign victory came from football's power to effect change | Jonathan Liew

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Addressing those who think athletes should not speak about other issues, he said: “Maybe these stupid people don’t believe you are human being too. We can have an opinion the same as a nurse, a doctor or even a politician. We are humans and why shouldn’t we say our opinion when you believe you can do a better society, when you are public?

“What Raheem Sterling has done many times [regarding racism], other players in our club, Marcus Rashford or whoever; of course they have to use these platforms to make a better society.

“They don’t need to get more money – fortunately for them they have enough – so they do it to get a better place to live, for families, for kids, for the next generation. I admire a lot these kinds of gestures because they do it for all of us.”

Guardiola also praised Premier League clubs who refused to use the government’s furlough scheme during the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth decided to do so before reversing the stance, while Newcastle, Norwich and Sheffield United have taken advantage of the policy. “I would like to say, too, how pleased I am for all the clubs in the Premier League that don’t ask the government for money,” he said.

Story continues

Related: Marcus Rashford is showing our failing politicians how to do their jobs | Marina Hyde

City welcome Arsenal for Wednesday night’s second match of football’s restart, the first of at least 12 games they have remaining because of FA Cup and Champions League commitments. The latter competition is scheduled to resume in August, with City holding a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg of their last-16 tie. If Guardiola’s side progress they will have little rest before next season.

“We would love to not have a break,” the manager said. “It would be incredibly good news for us. It means we go through. [But] honestly right now there is not one thought from me about the Champions League, about Madrid. We have to see how it goes on. Normally I don’t prepare games or ideas thinking much longer. Just Arsenal is in my mind and after how we recover to play against Burnley [on Monday].

“We are going to do the best for them [players], take care of them, try to organise and have the best facilities for the players to be fit.”