Pep Guardiola reveals skin problems and sleeping issues: Do I lose my mind sometimes? Yes

Pep Guardiola has been on medication for his skin condition for several years - AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Pep Guardiola has revealed how Manchester City’s crisis has left him struggling to sleep and eat as the manager admitted: “Sometimes I lose my mind”.

City go into Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on the back of seven defeats in their past 10 games and with just three fit senior defenders.

Now Guardiola has lifted the lid on the toll City’s struggles are taking on him as the most gilded manager of his generation opened up on his vulnerability in the wake of the worst run of results of his coaching career.

Asked this week in an interview for Amazon Prime with the former Italy striker Luca Toni how he was coping with the pressure and what it was doing to him, the City manager said: “I sleep badly and I don’t digest [food]. I always have to eat light. Only soup in the evening.

“I am a person who is nervous sometimes. Yes, I have bad days, I mess up a lot. Rudeness makes me nervous. Do I lose my mind sometimes? Yes.”

Guardiola has cut an agitated and at times manic figure on the touchline. He reacted to taunts from Liverpool fans who goaded him about “being sacked in the morning” during the 2-0 defeat at Anfield a fortnight ago by holding up six fingers to signal the number of Premier League titles he has won.

Pep Guardiola wasted little time in reminding Liverpool supporters how many Premier League titles he has won - AP/Ian Hodgson

During the 3-3 Champions League draw at home to Feyenoord, when his team blew a 3-0 lead in the space of 14 minutes late in the second half, Guardiola cut his own nose with a finger nail as he frantically rubbed at his face.

There were also an array of other marks on Guardiola’s face, with the head coach now revealing he has been suffering from a “skin problem” for some time.

“I have a skin problem,” he said. “I have to take antihistamine for two, three years. It’s not a matter of that time [against Feyenoord]. The nails – yes – I caught them on my nose. But the rest was down to that [the skin problem].”

Guardiola believes City’s troubles will pass and that fundamentally he is the same person but not one who hides or fights against his emotions.

“I am the same as I was five months ago. The one who had won the championship, and I don’t go against my state of mind,” he said.

“If my state of mind is ugly – it is ugly. But I know it will pass. The same is true when I am overjoyed. I know it will pass.”

Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat by Juventus in Turin left City at risk of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in 12 years. But Guardiola believes that if City can progress – they have two games against Paris St-Germain and Bruges remaining – then they could be greatly improved come the knockout rounds.

“This year [2024] I don’t know,” Guardiola said when asked if he felt City were at rock bottom and things would improve from here. “I sincerely believe that it will be a year with great difficulties. We have to find continuity. But if we make it through, it won’t be easy for someone to face us.”