Pep Guardiola responds to England job speculation with intriguing remark

Pep Guardiola has left the door open to one day become manager of England after suggesting “anything can happen” in his future.

Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City runs out at the end of the season, adding to the uncertainty around the four-in-a-row champions amid a legal case brought on by the Premier League alleging more than 100 financial breaches, which City deny.

ITV pundit Roy Keane suggested England should “go for Pep” while interim manager Lee Carsley admitted: “The job deserves a world-class coach that has won trophies and has been there and done it.”

Guardiola recently stressed his love for City is “deep” and has not ruled out signing an extension, but has yet to make any definitive decisions amid links to succeeding Gareth Southgate as permanent England manager.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” Guardiola said when asked about his future on Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa.

“And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

Keane believes England should bide their time to see whether Guardiola is a viable option.

Speaking after interim manager Lee Carsley oversaw a 3-1 Nations League win over Finland in Helsinki, former Manchester United captain Keane said: “The FA have to go for the best guy, whatever.

“Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”