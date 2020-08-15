Pep Guardiola refuses to point blame at Raheem Sterling open-goal miss as he vows 'we will recover and start again'

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were “not good enough” after yet another Champions League failure.

City crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage for the third successive season after a 3-1 defeat against Lyon in Lisbon on Saturday night when more defensive mistakes and a glaring open-net miss by Raheem Sterling cost them dearly. Lyon will now face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

It is the fourth season in charge of City, after his round-of-16 defeat to Monaco in his debut campaign in 2016/17, that Guardiola has failed to get his side beyond the last eight and will intensify the spotlight on the manager on a night when his tactics were again called into question.

Yet Guardiola vowed to fight on and have another stab at winning the competition that has confounded him since his second success with Barcelona in 2011. It also brought to an end a disappointing season for City who, despite winning the League Cup, surrendered the Premier League title after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

View photos Lyon celebrate as Manchester City's players trudge off the pitch - SHUTTERSTOCK More

“After the break and when we start the competition again we will recover, we will restart it again,” Guardiola said. “And, you know, to try to do it again. Of course, I'm not able with these guys to break this line to the quarter-finals.

“So three years in a row and we are out. I think what these guys have done we deserve to do it again, or to go through and reach the semi-finals, but we are not able to. But life is how you stand up again and next season we're going to try again.

“The second half we were good but it was not good enough. The distance is sometimes the chances we miss and after we concede the goal. Maybe one day we're going to break this part of the quarter-finals but we are not able to do it. I’m not able with these incredible clever guys to do it. But we’re going to try in the future.”

Controversy surrounded Lyon’s second goal amid claims of an offside and a foul on a City defender, Aymeric Laporte, in the build-up but VAR allowed Moussa Dembele’s strike to stand and the Lyon substitute later made it 3-1 after Sterling had missed an open net. City encountered controversy involving VAR in their quarter-final exit to Spurs last season but Guardiola did not want to use it as an excuse.

View photos Moussa Dembele makes Ederson pay for his goalkeeping error - GETTY IMAGES More

Story continues