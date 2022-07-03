Pep Guardiola predicted Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer request

Pep Guardiola appears to have last year predicted Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to quit Manchester United.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford in a surprise move a little over 10 months ago after growing disillusioned with life at Juventus, joining for around £19million and on reported wages of more than £500,000 a week.

It was a miserable season for United as the club failed to win a trophy and scrapped a sixth-place finish, but Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and was named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Ronaldo now wants to leave United, should a satisfactory offer arrive, as he is unconvinced over the direction of the club and wants to play in the Champions League.

Before returning to United last summer, Manchester City explored a deal to sign Ronaldo. Amid speculation over the player's future and links with City, Guardiola insisted that Ronaldo is one of very few players who can decide where they play any season.

"Only I can say in these three or four days until the transfer window shuts, anything can happen but in my personal view there are few players, Cristiano Ronaldo is included and [Lionel] Messi of course, they decide where they are going to play,” Guardiola said, via Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo does not want to miss out on the Champions League (Manchester United via Getty Images)

"They have the leading role in the negotiations and everything is the desire where they want to play. The position right now this is my feeling that I am more delighted with the squad I have and we will say the same.

"Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City, not myself."

History appears to be repeating itself as Ronaldo seeks pastures new.