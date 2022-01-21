Pep Guardiola will not ‘betray’ Manchester City when he makes decision on future

Pep Guardiola insists he will not “betray” Manchester City when he comes to decide on his long-term future.

The much-decorated City manager, who turned 51 earlier this week, is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until the end of next season.

As it did prior to Guardiola signing his last two extensions, speculation over his future is likely to increase as the deal runs down.

Yet the Spaniard is not looking that far ahead yet, is relaxed about the situation and, when he eventually does decide to move on, will only do so with the club’s blessing.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: “I’m not thinking about that. I’m not a guy to think much about the future when I have still the contract I have.

“I’m not good enough to think far, far away about my future because my future always depends on results. I’m not concerned for any second.

“I feel protected here. I feel good, comfortable. They gave me everything. At the end of the season we’ll see what happens.

“I don’t think about the next job. My decision will be taken together with the club. I have a lot of confidence.

“They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them. That would be not nice from my side.

Guardiola is hoping to win the Premier League trophy for a fourth time this year
Guardiola is hoping to win the Premier League trophy for a fourth time this year (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now. It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club.”

Guardiola has spoken in the past about pursuing other interests and challenges later in life, but he insists that is not on the immediate agenda.

Asked how long he intends to continue in management, Guardiola said at a press conference: “I don’t know – I feel good and comfortable.

“When I’m not energetic and feel a little bit drained or tired, I’m pretty sure I will quit. But right now, I feel good.”

The City boss is constantly striving to improve his team
The City boss is constantly striving to improve his team (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Guardiola has won eight major trophies since arriving at City in 2016 and is showing no signs of easing up as he chases a fourth Premier League crown in five years.

A constant desire to improve his team is what drives him on.

“Still we can play better, still some players can improve and we have some things I don’t like,” said Guardiola, whose side have an 11-point lead at the top of the table and travel to Southampton on Saturday.

“It’s the desire to not have the feeling that all the managers and players have when we lose, and to have the pleasure when we win games.”

