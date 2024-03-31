Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites with Man City behind Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are favourites in the title race after his side drew with Arsenal.

The Gunners held City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad, ending their run of eight straight defeats there.

It was the first time in 57 homes games that City had failed to score at home and the result means they stay third in the League.

Liverpool are now top of the table after beating Brighton earlier on Sunday, with Arsenal two points off them in second.

And asked if Liverpool are now favourites, Guardiola said: “Yep. First is always favourite. Second is Arsenal.

“Third, we are. It’s not in our hands. Villa; next game, try to win it. It’s simple.”

Arsenal put in a strong defensive performance to keep City at bay, restricting them to just one shot on target in the game. The Gunners shunned their usual attacking approach to sit deep and City could not find a way through.

When asked for a solution up against teams playing that way, Guardiola joked: “Kill someone? Play with nine?

“They defend well and a lot. Surrounding Erling [Haaland]. They defended well with a lot of people.

“There are different ways. They did well with the press and then after the block. It doesn’t matter how many players you defend with, the main target is not to concede.

“We prefer to win obviously. We take the point. A tight game. I recognised my team, I’m so proud. They tried.

“Arsenal, the amount of goals they score and concede few. We didn’t create much, a few half-actions.”