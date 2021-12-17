Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager returns ‘inconclusive’ Covid result ahead of Newcastle game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is waiting to discover whether he will be able to take charge of Manchester City this weekend after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test result.

Guardiola has undergone a follow-up PCR test to confirm whether he is postive or negative ahead of City's Premier League fixture away to Newcastle United on Sunday.

The City manager's pre-match press conference to preview the trip to St James' Park, which was due to be held on Friday, has been cancelled as a result of the uncertainty.

If Guardiola is unable to lead City on Sunday, assistants Juanma Lillo, Rodolfo Borrell and Carlos Vicens are expected to head the coaching staff.

A 10-day self-isolation period would also mean Guardiola missing the Boxing Day fixture against Leicester City at the Etihad.

As it stands, City's trip to Newcastle is still expected to go ahead. It is one of only five top-flight fixtures which are set to take place this weekend following a spate of Covid-related cancellations.

Nine Premier League games in total have been postponed over the past week due to Covid, with some within the game calling for an immediate 'circuit break'.

Top-flight clubs are expected to discuss the escalating crisis in a meeting on Monday. The Premier League's current policy is to carry on playing matches which have been deemed safe to go ahead.