Pep Guardiola: Man City coach wins Premier League Manager of the Season award

Pep Guardiola capped an impressive season at Manchester City by winning the Premier League Manager of the Year award.

Guardiola's Man City side won the League title, finishing 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United following a superb mid-season run.

Guardiola received the Premier League award following a public vote combined with the views of a panel of football experts.

The Catalan coach also won the Carabao Cup, but came up just short in the Champions League Final as Chelsea won 1-0 in Porto.

Guardiola has taken the managerial award for a third time, having also done so on the other two occasions he guided City to the Premier League title, in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The other nominees were United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Leicester's Brendan Rodgers, West Ham's David Moyes and Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa.

Guardiola now joins Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho on three trophies apiece, with Sir Alex Ferguson way out in front on 11 awards.

