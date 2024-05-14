Pep Guardiola makes Ange Postecoglou prediction as Man City boss hails Stefan Ortega's save against Tottenham

Guardiola believes Postecoglou is the right man for Spurs (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola told Tottenham to stick with Ange Postecoglou after Manchester City’s win on Tuesday night.

The Premier League champions took a massive step towards to winning an unprecedented fourth title by beating Spurs 2-0 thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

It means Guardiola’s side take a two-point lead over Arsenal into Sunday’s final day showdown with West Ham.

They have destiny in their hands as they attempt to go where no English team have gone before by winning four titles in a row.

Guardiola hailed the “world class” Stefan Ortega after the understudy goalkeeper replaced first-choice Ederson in the second-half following the Brazilian’s collision with Cristian Romero.

Ortega denied Heung-min Son in the dying embers of the game with the score still at 1-1 with a fine save before Haaland’s penalty secured all three points.

"He has done this since he arrived,” he said.

“We saw the level of keeper he is. He makes incredible saves and does it so many times.

Key role: Stefan Ortega denied Heung-min Son with the score still at 1-1 (REUTERS)

“Spurs are so fast with [Dejan] Kulusevski, [James] Maddison, [Heung-min] Son, [Brennan] Johnson, and the runs of [Pedro] Porro and [Pape Matar] Sarr, they have a lot of weapons. We knew we had to suffer but it gives us a life to go again one more game at home on Sunday. “

On Postecoglou, who criticised Tottenham’s “fragile” foundations after the game, Guardiola stressed he believed Spurs would be an “unbelievable” team should the continue under his watch.

“They play with a lot of pride and intensity and it's so difficult to play against them,” he said.

"Spurs will in the future be unbelievable if they stick with the manager.”