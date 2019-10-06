Pep Guardiola: Loss to Wolves a 'bad day' for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described his side’s 2-0 loss to Wolves ‘a bad day’.

The champions were out of sorts and lacked creativity against a much improved Wolves side from what we have seen so far this season in the Premier League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wolves had many of the better chances and could have been 3-0 in the first half had they taken their opportunities. City on the other hand registered their first shot on target in the 35th minute, although Guardiola believes his side started the game brightly.

"It was not our best day. We started good, we wanted to be patient with our game because we know how good they defend." He told Sky Sports after the game.

"We let them run twice, got nervous a little bit and our process to create chances was not good. We had the problems on the counter-attack in the end and it was a bad day."

READ MORE: Wolves stun City, Chelsea smash Southampton and Arsenal edge Bournemouth

City hit the bar through David Silva’s free-kick, but they failed to really trouble Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal as the away side earned a deserved win.

Guardiola says they were well aware of their opponents qualities, but were unorganised in their own game plan.

"They defend. They play long balls and defend, they then go on the counter. It is physical team, a strong team so know how good they are. We know their qualities and we knew how they scored the goals. We were not organised, lost balls in positions we could not lose them in.

"We are going to come back again to try."

It’s only Wolves’ second league win of the season as they move up to 11th in the table, while City remain in 2nd, but drop eight points behind Liverpool at the top.

Featured from our writers