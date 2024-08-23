Pep Guardiola issues double Manchester City injury update with midfield star still absent from training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a double injury update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town.

The Blues host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the newly-promoted side becoming the first visitors of the 2024/25 campaign, with Manchester City unbeaten at home in their past 44 matches.

Guardiola’s side were unbeaten at the Etihad throughout the entirety of the past campaign, and started their title defence with a victory at Stamford Bridge last Sunday, beating Chelsea 0-2, after goals from both Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic.

Summer signing Savinho was handed a Premier League debut in west London last weekend, but was replaced at half-time by Phil Foden due to a knee injury, which could hamper the 20-year-old’s involvement against Ipswich this weekend.

Rodri, who was named in PFA Premier League Team of the Year in midweek, was absent for the clash in the capital due to the hamstring injury suffered in the European Championship Final, and is yet to return to first-team training at the City Football Academy.

Forward Oscar Bobb is also sidelined after undergoing surgery for a leg fracture last week in Barcelona, with the Norway international targeting a return before the end of the calendar year.

Ilkay Gundogan could however make his return against Ipswich, with the midfielder having re-signed for Manchester City and received international clearance to feature.

Providing an update on Rodri’s fitness, Guardiola said: “He’s getting better. Maybe today he’ll make partial training, maybe. But still he’s not good. I don’t think so (for the weekend) but we’ll see today. We have training today at 3PM and we’ll see.”

The Catalan boss also discussed Savinho’s knee injury, saying: “I don’t think he’s completely, completely top. But he made part of training and he’s developing really well. We will see today or tomorrow, what we’re going to do with him.”

Manchester City face both Ipswich and West Ham prior to the international break next month, with Joao Cancelo also expected to remain absent from the matchday squad amid talk of a big money move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.