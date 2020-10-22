Pep Guardiola hoping to ‘seduce’ Eric Garcia into Man City contract extension

Eric Garcia has entered his final year of his current deal at the Etihad (Getty)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful he can “seduce” Eric Garcia into extending his contract after picking the 19-year-old to start in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto.

The Spain international has entered his final year of his contract at the Etihad, with rumours of a move back to boyhood club Barcelona during the most recent transfer window.

But Guardiola is keen to retain Garcia’s services for the long-term, despite the additions of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias this summer.

"I know he wanted to leave but he's going to stay and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us," Guardiola said.

"He's a guy who is so stable in many things and we're so happy."

Aymeric Laporte will resume training on Thursday after picking up an injury, while Ake has been managing a groin issue.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, another option as a centre-back, will miss up to six weeks now though, having suffering a leg injury against Porto.

City visit in-form West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday before a European away day in Marseille, which should provide more opportunities for Garcia.

“The schedule is so demanding,” Guardiola conceded. “We need all the players.”