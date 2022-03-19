Pep Guardiola hopes to end the hunt for true No 9 with Erling Haaland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Jackson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola
    Spanish association football manager and former player
  • Erling Haaland
    Norwegian association football player
  • Raheem Sterling
    Raheem Sterling
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva
    Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    Gabriel Fernando de Jesus
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

A question: when will a Manchester City No 9 truly be a No 9 and not a false one, as when Pep Guardiola fields Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, or Gabriel Jesus to “lead” the line? Answer: when Erling Haaland or another recognised centre-forward targeted by the manager is signed in the summer.

Those named above in Guardiola’s current squad operate as the supposed lone striker, but in his carousel of revolving positions any attack-minded player is informed to float into an advanced central berth and dizzy opponents. In this mode City are the piquant entertainers who claimed last term’s Premier League with no natural No 9 for most of the campaign and whose title defence this season will not feature one at all.

Related: Erling Haaland and the £300m question: how much is too much? | Barney Ronay

City are the leaders, by a point from Liverpool, with nine matches left. They are at Southampton on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-finals and were drawn against Atlético Madrid on Friday in the Champions League last eight as they chase a Treble he believes is possible if particularly tough to achieve.

Yet Guardiola’s striker-less wonders still require an elite one, he insists, so when the next window opens the club will resume a chase that failed last summer to land Harry Kane.

The new head of the list is Haaland. After Monday’s stumble at Crystal Palace – 0-0, chances spurned – Guardiola can expect a) to be posed more questions about the Borussia Dortmund man; and b) to hear from the told-you-so brigade about how trying to be champions again with no 20-goal-a-season marksman was always going to be folly.

Guardiola, a shrewd operator, has already preempted these scenarios, saying he gets “killed” for the latter whenever points are dropped and, regarding the former, via a mantra heard in several media briefings that “Manchester City definitely need a striker”.

This is a novel discourse for a manager who adores a midfielder. To hear Guardiola, an accomplished No 6 from the Barcelona school of schemers, be so unequivocal regarding the desire for a prolific scorer can jar. Then there is the empirical evidence the table shows: City are first, their 68 goals ranking second only to Liverpool who also lack a consistently scoring No 9.

Roberto Firmino is the regular there but the Brazilian’s league returns are 12, nine and nine in the past three seasons, with five after 16 appearances this term (though he has been injured).

They do, though, have Mo Salah – the Golden Boot winner of 2016-17, who registered 22, 19 and 22 in the following campaigns and has 20 in this – plus the support acts of Sadio Mané (12 this season, 11, 18 and 22 in the previous three) and Diogo Jota (13 and nine, in the current and last terms).

City have been the kings of sharing goals around. In Guardiola’s first three seasons the now departed Sergio Agüero hit 20, 21, and 21. The latter two tallies were accumulated in championship-winning XIs: the first featured contributions from Sterling (18), Jesus (13) and Leroy Sané (10). In the second, Sterling (17) and Sané (10) were to the fore, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jesus all chipped in with seven. This season Sterling and Mahrez have 10 apiece, Kevin De Bruyne nine, Phil Foden and Silva seven each.

Agüero’s exit last summer left a club-record 260-goal hole in the forward line. This is why first Kane was pursued and now Haaland. The Norwegian’s numbers for Dortmund: 16 in 15 Bundesliga appearances, six assists; 23 strikes in 22 appearances in all competitions, including three in three Champions League outings. Overall career statistics: 80 in 80 for Dortmund, 20 in 20 for Molde, 29 in 27 for Salzburg, and 12 in 15 for Norway, the zero in 16 for his first club, Bryne, long forgotten.

This record is one reason why Guardiola is keen to sign the 21-year-old: imagine how many more goals City would score with Haaland in the XI.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

But another relates to City’s defence and how the opposition try to unlock it. Here, think of the home reverses to Palace (2-0) and Tottenham (3-2), plus myriad matches where Guardiola’s high-lying rearguard has been vulnerable to raids launched over the top or along the sides.

The tactic requires a low block that is tricky for City to break down. In most contests this is managed by a kind of speedy five-a-side play that incorporates passing down the wings and incisive penalty area forays. When, though, this is failing, Guardiola wants a dedicated target-man to offer variation. “If we have a striker, we play in a different way but if you don’t have it you have to adapt with the quality [abilities] that we have,” he says.

What Haaland – or any No 9 – must also possess is an ability to be fluid, to understand and execute City’s constant off-the-front patterns. The Norwegian has this, as was illustrated by Marco Reus’s strike in last season’s 2-1 Champions League defeat at City: Haaland dropped into a pocket to become a de facto No 10 who created the chance.

So in the pursuit of Haaland (or anyone else) Guardiola wants to recruit yet another smart-brained, pass-and-move footballer, but one who adds an Agüero-like proven eye for goal to a squad already bristling with talent.

It sounds like a frightening prospect for City’s opponents. They are pretty scared already.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel's status a 'huge concern' after injury vs. Panthers

    Eichel was forced to leave Thursday night's game versus the Florida Panthers after blocking a shot in the second period.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the