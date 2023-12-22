Pep Guardiola hails 'outstanding' Man City as Club World Cup champions make new history

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s Club World Cup victory as an “outstanding achievement”.

The Premier League champions steamrolled past Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense in Jeddah on Friday evening, romping to a 4-0 victory.

Julian Alvarez scored twice either side of Phil Foden’s strike and an own goal forced by the England international as Guardiola himself made history.

Not only was the world title the first in City’s history, the 52-year-old became the first manager to win the competition on four separate occasions following previous successes with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City are now the first English club to hold the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super and Club World Cup.

World champions: Man City beat Fluminense in Saudi Arabia on Friday night (Getty Images)

“I am so proud of this club,” he said.

“What we have done is an outstanding achievement.

“To win this trophy is to be the best team in the world and our players, our coaches, our backroom staff, all of them work hard every single day to bring us this success.”

The champions will return to England to prepare for their trip to Everton on Wednesday 27 December.

Guardiola was dealt a fresh injury concern in Saudi Arabia, with influential midfielder Rodri forced off towards the end of the second-half.