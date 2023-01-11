Pep Guardiola had feared a poor Man City performance ahead of Southampton shock

Ed Elliot, PA
·3 min read

Pep Guardiola claimed he had a premonition Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s shock 2-0 quarter-final loss at Premier League strugglers Southampton.

First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.

Guardiola once again began with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester City endured an evening to forget
Manchester City endured an evening to forget (David Davies/PA)

But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were unable to prevent City suffering elimination after coming off the bench in the second period.

Manager Guardiola felt his Premier League champions were destined to struggle on the south coast regardless of the team he picked.

He said: “Who knows whether with Kevin and Erling it would have been different? I don’t know it.

“We tried to do our best and we rotate the team when we played against Chelsea after the Premier League and it’s good.

Pep Guardiola brought on Erling Haaland but Southampton held Manchester City at bay
Pep Guardiola brought on Erling Haaland but Southampton held Manchester City at bay (David Davies/PA)

“I understand how this business works. Always we try to have everybody involved and everybody has to do it but today was not the case.

“I had the feeling today it doesn’t matter what line-up I am selecting, we are performing this way. Don’t ask me why. This is my experience.

“It doesn’t matter today the line-up we choose, it would happen because we were not here. And that’s why when this happen, they deserve it.”

City began the match as strong favourites but failed to register an attempt on target across the 90 minutes.

Moussa Djenepo scores from range to make it 2-0
Moussa Djenepo scores from range to make it 2-0 (David Davies/PA)

Battling underdogs Southampton will face Newcastle in their first League Cup semi-final since going on to finish runners-up in 2017.

“The best team won,” continued Guardiola. “They were better. We had a bad night and we didn’t play good.

“We didn’t perform well and to win games – I’m not talking titles – you have to deserve it.

“When I win something I want to deserve it and today was not the case, that’s why Southampton deserve to be in the semi-finals.

“Today was not even close to what we are.”

France Under-21s forward Mara swept home Lyanco’s cross in the 23rd minute to claim his first Southampton goal, before Djenepo swiftly doubled the advantage with a speculative effort from range which caught out City keeper Stefan Ortega.

Having begun his reign with four successive Premier League defeats, manager Nathan Jones felt the remarkable result answered some of his critics, including Havant & Waterlooville manager Paul Doswell, a Saints fan, who recently questioned his appointment.

“I’m really pleased with the performance,” said Jones. “I thought we were excellent as a team.

Julian Alvarez rues a missed chance
Julian Alvarez rues a missed chance (David Davies/PA)

“We were aggressive, we were organised, we went after the game, it wasn’t a smash and grab

“I’m proud of the players and proud of the staff. I’ve had people calling me out, I’ve even had non-league managers calling me out saying I’m not good enough.

“It’s a proud moment for me. To be on the same level as him (Guardiola) is wonderful, it’s what I’ve worked very, very hard over my 33-year career to do.

“I’ve believed I’ve earned the right to be here. Whether people think I’m good enough or not doesn’t really affect me because I’ve been questioned at every level I’ve been at and I like to respond.

“It’s been tough but it’s what you’re paid for as a manager.”

Latest Stories

  • Dean Henderson is Nottingham Forest’s hero in Carabao Cup shootout win over Wolves

    <strong>Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (Forest win 4-3 on penalties): </strong>The on-loan goalkeeper kept out spot-kicks from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge to seal Forest’s spot in the semi-finals

  • Dean Henderson’s semi-final absence ‘puts a dampener’ on Steve Cooper’s night

    Forest’s quarter-final shoot-out hero will be ineligible to face his parent club in the last four.

  • Virginia Democrats Flip Senate Seat, Ensuring Protections Against 15-Week Abortion Ban

    Democrat Aaron Rouse beat out his Republican opponent, who had promised to support Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban.

  • Returning hero Messi strikes late against Angers to send PSG six points clear

    Far from the madding crowd in Argentina, Lionel Messi marked his return from his World Cup-winning exploits to domestic action on Wednesday night with Paris Saint-Germain's second goal against bottom-of-the-table Angers. It was a tonic for the troops on a cold January night on the leafy western fringes of the French capital.Nearly a month after his brace in the final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, the 72nd minute strike from the Argentina skipper glossed over an otherwise ordinary

  • Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart

    The former Jeff Beck Group bandmates came back together in 2019 for a special one-off show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Veteran Shelby Harris relishes first playoff trip in Seattle

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even before the events of last Sunday, veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris was already enjoying the experience of playing the final few weeks of the season with the postseason at stake. When Seattle got the help it needed from the Detroit Lions late Sunday night to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, it also meant Harris was getting a playoff trip for the first time in his career. “Me and my wife were talking about it, not having plans already set toward the end of the ye

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p