Pep Guardiola congratulates his players after 'incredible season'

Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate his player following his side’s dominant FA Cup win that secured Manchester City an English domestic treble.

The club had already won the other domestic cup competition earlier in the season, beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February, before lifting the Premier League trophy on the final day of the league season.

But they completed the treble in style, much to the delight of the City boss, who said his players can be proud of their achievements this season.

The Spaniard said: “I saw the FA Cup from TV, so I know both teams. It was an incredible final for us, not for Watford. At the end the result is what it is.

“We finished an incredible year for us, incredible. So for all the organisation, all the people at Manchester City, a big congratulations, especially for the players because they are the reason we won these titles.”

When asked about winning the English domestic treble, which hasn’t been won before, Guardiola played down the achievement.

He added: “It’s good, it hasn’t been done before in this country, it is the first time. One team will do it again because if we were able to do it then someone else will be able to do it but we are the first.”

The former Bayern Munich manager was also keen to highlight the impact of his goalkeeper Ederson, who brilliantly saved from Roberto Pereyra when the striker was through on goal for Watford in the early stages of the game. He explained: “In the final these sort of moments can make the difference it is quite similar to in the Champions League.

“This save was a key point at the beginning because they defended really well, being 1-0 down would have been more difficult. But after that and after the second goal and then the third, the game was over.”

However, the 48 year old doesn’t want to rest on his laurels, Guardiola said that despite the team’s achievements, the team can still be improved next season. He added:

“We have to improve this team, you can always improve.”

