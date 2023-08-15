Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City remain on the lookout for new signings during what remains of the transfer window.

The club have bid farewell to treble winners Ilkay Gunodgan and Riyad Mahrez this summer, while Kevin De Bruyne faces several months out with a new hamstring injury.

Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have joined but Guardiola has confirmed City remain in the market for new additions.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is a target but the club failed in an initial £60m approach for the Brazilian international last week.

The Hammers do not want to lose their club-record signing but accept they will struggle to hold onto Paqueta should City return with an improved offer, as is expected.

De Bruyne’s injury could see City return to the market, with Guardiola confirming: “We will see. We’ll talk with [sporting director] Txiki [Begiristain] and the chances and possibilities.”

The City boss also stressed his desire to keep goalkeeper Stefan Ortega amid links with a move to Bayern Munich.

“It will be a problem,” he added.

“First for his quality. He’s played in the Bundesliga, I saw him and said what a keeper we have. We don’t want to sell him, but like many cases on three parties.

“If Stefan has two weeks out of the market we have to pick up a keeper, it’s not easy. We want him for years and years.”