Pep Guardiola confident over Erling Haaland fitness after Man City striker nets brace in pre-season win

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland is in “much better” condition now than he was in pre-season last year.

The Man City striker is preparing for his second campaign in England, after a remarkable first 12 months at the club resulted in 52 goals across all competitions in a treble-winning season.

That came after Haaland faced questions over whether he would adapt to life in the Premier League, with criticism aimed at him after he struggled in the Community Shield against Liverpool.

The answers soon came in emphatic fashion as the goals flowed, and the 23-year-old has wasted little time in getting up and running ahead of the new season. Haaland came off the bench and scored twice in a 5-3 friendly win over Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.

City next take on Bayern Munich in Tokyo on Wednesday, before facing Atletico Madrid in South Korea and then returning to the UK to play Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6.

In an ominous warning to City’s Premier League rivals, Guardiola revealed that Haaland’s fitness is in good shape and stated that his goalscoring form in pre-season will only help when the serious business begins.

“Comparing last season and that period, he is fitter, much better than last season when he arrived,” the City boss said.

“I know we would love [his form] to be like last season. But it’s not the point, the point is no injuries. [He] looks good, but he is still a way from the best condition, like everyone.

“So, of course important for him to score two goals in the first game, because last season in the last games, he could not score. Important is the rhythm, the principles, the concepts we are working with all the time. Get it as best as possible.

“We know exactly what he has to do. We know him and in a few weeks we will be better condition than now.”