Pep Guardiola claims ‘not even defender with gun’ could stop Erling Haaland from scoring

Pep Guardiola claimed not even a defender with a gun could halt “unstoppable” Erling Haaland after his latest Manchester City hat-trick shot down West Ham 3-1.

The 24-year-old scored the 24th treble of his career as City made it three wins from three Premier League matches.

“We are happy for another hat-trick and the quality of the finishing but he was so involved with the game today,” said Guardiola.

“With space behind, he’s unstoppable. There’s no central defender, not even with a gun, it’s impossible [to stop him].”

“He’s so fast, so powerful.”