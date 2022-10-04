Pep Guardiola claims no one can compete with Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Andy Hampson, PA
·3 min read

Pep Guardiola claims Erling Haaland is beyond compare and even better than the statistics suggest.

Haaland has made a stunning start at Manchester City, scoring 17 goals in just 11 appearances since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian’s hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday was remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games.

The 22-year-old is averaging a goal every 54 minutes, has had 42 shots and has also laid on three assists, two of which came in the 6-3 derby demolition of United at the weekend.

On Wednesday he will hope to add further to his record of 26 career Champions League goals from 21 matches as City host FC Copenhagen.

Manager Guardiola said: “At his age no one can compete with him.

Guardiola feels Haaland is even better than his numbers suggest
Guardiola feels Haaland is even better than his numbers suggest (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The numbers speak for themselves and inside, in the locker room, and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here.”

Haaland was not the only City player to shine on Sunday with midfielder Phil Foden, also 22, claiming a hat-trick.

Despite the high standards being set, Guardiola believes there is more to come from both of them.

The Spaniard said: “Phil is an exceptional player. He grew up a lot and is already many years with us.

Phil Foden also scored a hat-trick against United
Phil Foden also scored a hat-trick against United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s reliable in terms of his physical condition and he’s so intense and clever in everything. He is able to play every three days.

“But both know they can do better and hopefully they can do it.”

One player yet to sparkle this term is Riyad Mahrez, who was one of the stars of last season’s title win and run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The Algeria international has started just four times and has not scored.

Riyad Mahrez has had a slow start to the campaign
Riyad Mahrez has had a slow start to the campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola said: “I know perfectly Riyad, how important (he is). We need him to come back to his best – his best in terms of personality, ability, quality, his love for this game and how he enjoys playing.

“Step by step he will come back. Now he’s not playing much but he has to come back in better physical condition and then the rest will come along. As a player I cannot teach him anything, he’s too good.”

City already have a three-point lead in Group G after winning their opening two matches against Sevilla and Dortmund.

They will now hope to take a firm stride to the last 16 in their back-to-back matches against the Danish champions.

Guardiola wants to put the elation of the weekend aside to focus on the next task.

He said: “You have to pay attention. A mistake and now you don’t have time to recover. We know how important our home games are.

“I spent last night and this morning watching Copenhagen. They are really good, well organised and you have to be careful.

“You have to come back to reality and put our effort in to win an important game. If we are able to make nine points from three games we’d be so close to the next stage.”

Right-back Kyle Walker looks set to miss out after being forced off against United while midfielder Rodri’s calf problem will be assessed.

Latest Stories

  • Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne hints at future Phil Foden position

    De Bruyne can see Foden improving and transitioning into a more central role

  • Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland’s work rate after another hat-trick

    The prolific Norwegian bagged his third treble of the season.

  • Riyad Mahrez: Manchester City winger must ‘improve condition’ to win back his place, says Pep Guardiola

    City’s top scorer last season has only made three starts this term and is yet to find the net

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.