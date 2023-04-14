Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City could have ‘focus’ advantage over Arsenal in Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s busy fixture list could give them an edge over Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

City sit six points behind the Gunners, though have a game in hand and welcome Arsenal to the Etihad later this month. Their treble hopes are still very much alive, with Guardiola’s side beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie earlier this week, and they have an FA Cup semi-final clash to come against Sheffield United at Wembley.

It may prove to be the case that the League proves to be the biggest challenge in the weeks ahead, with Arsenal having their full focus on the eight fixtures that stand between them and a first title for 19 years.

However, while that leaves Mikel Arteta’s side with more time to prepare for their games, Guardiola is confident the non-stop schedule facing his side will ensure there is no drop in concentration.

“Sometimes when we play games every few days we are in rhythm, and that helps our focus,” the City boss said.

“Sometimes when we’ve played one game, we’ve lost focus. When you play Saturday and then Tuesday or Wednesday, the mind of the players is [on football].

“One game a week, you have two days off, you have to come back, get it back, you lose the feeling. The players do everything to keep going.”

Arsenal’s dramatic draw with Liverpool last weekend means City will move level on points should they beat the Gunners at home and also secure victory in their game hand, which is a trip to face Brighton.

Guardiola though insisted it cannot be assumed his side will win both of those fixtures, as he claimed Brighton are the best in the world at building play up from the back and progressing up the pitch.

“The reality is six points behind,” Guardiola said.

“Nobody guarantees we’re going to win our game in hand against the best team in the world at making the build-up. The best team is Brighton. There is no team better at the process to bring the keeper [with] the ball to the last quarter. No team better in modern football right now.

“Arsenal at home - no guarantee of anything. The reality of the table today is we are six points behind. If we want it to be tight, we have to win our games.”