Pep Guardiola agrees new Manchester City contract to end doubt over his future

Pep Guardiola has agreed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City.

Guardiola is said to be ready to end doubt over his future by signing a new deal that will have the option of an additional year until 2026.

City are yet to confirm the deal but an announcement could be made in the coming days.

The news, first reported by the Athletic, would be a major boost to City and a blow to their rivals.

Guardiola has won 18 trophies at City since arriving in Manchester in 2016.

City last season became the first English club to win four consecutive league titles, and they have won six titles in the past seven years under Guardiola.

It had been suggested that Guardiola may leave City at the end of the season alongside key ally and director of football Txiki Begiristain, whose departure was confirmed in October,

The prospect of Guardiola signing a new contract would provide a huge lift for City at a time when the club are struggling on the pitch and also embroiled in a bitter legal battle with the Premier League, who charged them 115 alleged breaches of their rules.

City deny any wrongdoing but could face a range of sanctions if found guilty.

City are second in the Premier League but five points behind leaders Liverpool and they have suffered four straight defeats in all competitions.

They face Tottenham at the Etihad in their next fixture on Saturday.