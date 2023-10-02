PEOPLE's Style Awards: See Our Favorite Fashion Items of 2023!
PEOPLE's style team tried dozens of clothes and accessories — from outerwear to power suits — to come up with this ultimate list of the 20 best fashion finds of the year
Every year the PEOPLE style team tests out everything from sweaters to sneakers and jewelry to totes to find the most chic, comfortable and high quality products of the year. Once again, we did the research for you to find 20 items that are actually worth buying. Now, all you have to do is shop our list of these must-have boots, loungewear (and much more!) for 2023.
Everyday Tote: Angela Roi Cher Bag
This structured leather bag fits all your stuff — laptop included — and looks sophisticated enough to bring to dinner. Get 20% off this carryall with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!
$290
Vegan Leather Pants: Aritzia Melina Pants
These incredibly flattering, buttery-soft pants are so popular, they continually sell out. But trust us, it’s worth the wait for a restock.
$148
Fashion Jewelry: Jenny Bird Mega U-Link Hoops and Andi Bracelet
A favorite of celebs like Gabrielle Union and Michelle Williams, this brand creates affordable eye-catching pieces you’ll never want to take off. Get 20% off this site with code 'JBPEOPLE20' through 10/22! *Fine jewelry excluded
$98
$130
Denim Jacket: Gab Icon Jacket
No one does the wardrobe staple better than Gap. Their Icon version has a slouchy shape and hits at the hip for a classic fit.
$90
Fine Jewelry: Verlas Round Halo Studs and Round Halo Necklace
This online retailer sells gorgeous high-quality pieces at lower prices than you would find at a typical jewelry store, and to make you feel extra secure in your purchase, you can order replica versions to try on at home first.
$933
$858
Hot Handbags: Aupen Purpose Bag
Aupen — which counts Nina Dobrev, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez as fans — nails the minimalist “quiet luxury” aesthetic that’s trending right now.
$180
Modern Loafers: Koio Brera Loafers
From the fresh color options (like this biscotto shade) to the streamlined take on the classic style, these shoes are a fall must-have. Plus the leather is incredible (they’re handmade in Italy). Get 20% off these shoes with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!
$295
Chic Cardigan: J.Crew Emilie Lady Sweater
With its cute stripes, gold buttons and patch pockets, this boxy sweater has
an elevated Parisian vibe.
$138
Day-To-Night Dresses: Modern Citizen Evie Dress
PEOPLE staffers in a range of shapes and sizes love this brand’s stylish and flattering dresses that are elegant enough for evening plans. Get 20% off this dress with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!
$138
Cozy Sweats: Haven Well Within Fleece Pullover and Pants
This fleece set is so plush, you’ll want to lounge around in it all day. But thanks to its sophisticated cut, you won’t look schlumpy when you wear it outside your house. Get 25% off your online purchase with code ‘PEOPLE25’ through 10/22! *Exclusions apply and offer cannot be combined
$98
$98
Not-So-Basic Boots: Alohas West Cape Boots
If you like your footwear with a bit of flair, you’ll love Alohas which makes boots with cool details like croc-embossed leather, contrasting trim and even two-tone color combos.
$260
Versatile Belt: Sézne Taylor Belt
Just over an inch wide, this leather belt with light-gold hardware upgrades any outfit.
$85
Cashmere Crew: Uniqlo Cashmere Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater
It comes in more than a dozen colors and feels like it should cost double the price.
$100
Slim Rectangle Watch: Armitron Tilly Watch
With a tank-style face, Roman numerals and gold tone, it looks like a high-end timepiece.
$75
Silk Blouse: Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse
As fancy as it looks, it’s durable enough to throw in the washing machine.
$70
Statement Coat: Boden Canterbury Textured Coat
When it comes to outerwear, it’s tempting to play it safe with neutral colors. But
try a vibrant hue like this bold pink, and you might never go back to black or gray again.
$320
Ballet Flats: Madewell Anelise Flats
Of all the brands and styles of ballet flats we tried on, this pair was by far the cutest and most comfortable.
$110
Power Suit: Banana Republic Siena Blazer and Pants
You’ll feel like a total boss when you slip into this slim-cut tailored set made from Italian wool. Bonus: It’s wrinkle-resistant.
$250
$150
Slick Shades: Meller Sunglasses
No one would guess that these fashionable frames don’t have a designer label.
$65
Classic Kicks: Veja Esplar Sneakers
The sneaker space is a crowded one, but Veja has maintained its “It” status for years, thanks to its pared-down designs and ecological materials. It also helps that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are both fans.
$150
