PEOPLE's Style Awards: See Our Favorite Fashion Items of 2023!

PEOPLE's style team tried dozens of clothes and accessories — from outerwear to power suits — to come up with this ultimate list of the 20 best fashion finds of the year

People Style Awards 2023

Every year the PEOPLE style team tests out everything from sweaters to sneakers and jewelry to totes to find the most chic, comfortable and high quality products of the year. Once again, we did the research for you to find 20 items that are actually worth buying. Now, all you have to do is shop our list of these must-have boots, loungewear (and much more!) for 2023.

Everyday Tote: Angela Roi Cher Bag

This structured leather bag fits all your stuff — laptop included — and looks sophisticated enough to bring to dinner. Get 20% off this carryall with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!

Style-Awards-092723 Angela Roi Cher Bag for PEOPLE Style Awards

$290

Buy on angelaroi.com

Vegan Leather Pants: Aritzia Melina Pants

These incredibly flattering, buttery-soft pants are so popular, they continually sell out. But trust us, it’s worth the wait for a restock.

Style-Awards-092723 Aritzia Melina Pants for People Style Awards

$148

Buy on aritzia.com

Fashion Jewelry: Jenny Bird Mega U-Link Hoops and Andi Bracelet

A favorite of celebs like Gabrielle Union and Michelle Williams, this brand creates affordable eye-catching pieces you’ll never want to take off. Get 20% off this site with code 'JBPEOPLE20' through 10/22! *Fine jewelry excluded

Jenny Bird Jewelry for People Style Awards

$98

Buy on jenny-bird.com

$130

Buy on jenny-bird.com

Denim Jacket: Gab Icon Jacket

No one does the wardrobe staple better than Gap. Their Icon version has a slouchy shape and hits at the hip for a classic fit.



Style-Awards-092723 Gap Icon Denim Jacket for People Style Awards

$90

Buy on gap.com

Fine Jewelry: Verlas Round Halo Studs and Round Halo Necklace

This online retailer sells gorgeous high-quality pieces at lower prices than you would find at a typical jewelry store, and to make you feel extra secure in your purchase, you can order replica versions to try on at home first.

Verlas Round Halo Studs and Round Halo Necklace for People Style Awards

$933

Buy on verlas.com

$858

Buy on verlas.com

Hot Handbags: Aupen Purpose Bag

Aupen — which counts Nina Dobrev, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez as fans — nails the minimalist “quiet luxury” aesthetic that’s trending right now.



Style-Awards-092723 Aupen Purpose Bag for People Style Awards

$180

Buy on aupen.com

Modern Loafers: Koio Brera Loafers

From the fresh color options (like this biscotto shade) to the streamlined take on the classic style, these shoes are a fall must-have. Plus the leather is incredible (they’re handmade in Italy). Get 20% off these shoes with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!

Style-Awards-092723 Koio Brera Loafers for People Style Awards

$295

Buy on koio.co

Chic Cardigan: J.Crew Emilie Lady Sweater

With its cute stripes, gold buttons and patch pockets, this boxy sweater has

an elevated Parisian vibe.



Style-Awards-092723 J.Crew Emilie Sweater for People Style Awards

$138

Buy on jcrew.com

Day-To-Night Dresses: Modern Citizen Evie Dress

PEOPLE staffers in a range of shapes and sizes love this brand’s stylish and flattering dresses that are elegant enough for evening plans. Get 20% off this dress with code 'PEOPLE20' through 10/22!

Style-Awards-092723 Modern Citizen Evie Dress for People Style Awards

$138

Buy on moderncitizen.com

Cozy Sweats: Haven Well Within Fleece Pullover and Pants

This fleece set is so plush, you’ll want to lounge around in it all day. But thanks to its sophisticated cut, you won’t look schlumpy when you wear it outside your house. Get 25% off your online purchase with code ‘PEOPLE25’ through 10/22! *Exclusions apply and offer cannot be combined

Haven Well Within Fleece Pullover and Pants for People Style Awards

$98

Buy on havenwellwithin.com

$98

Buy on havenwellwithin.com

Not-So-Basic Boots: Alohas West Cape Boots

If you like your footwear with a bit of flair, you’ll love Alohas which makes boots with cool details like croc-embossed leather, contrasting trim and even two-tone color combos.

Alohas West Cape Boots for People Style Awards

$260

Buy on alohas.io

Versatile Belt: Sézne Taylor Belt

Just over an inch wide, this leather belt with light-gold hardware upgrades any outfit.



Style-Awards-092723

$85

Buy on sezane.com

Cashmere Crew: Uniqlo Cashmere Crew Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater

It comes in more than a dozen colors and feels like it should cost double the price.

Style-Awards-092723 Uniqlo Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for People Style Awards

$100

Buy on uniqlo.com

Slim Rectangle Watch: Armitron Tilly Watch

With a tank-style face, Roman numerals and gold tone, it looks like a high-end timepiece.

Style-Awards-092723 Armitron Tilly Watch for People Style Awards

$75

Buy on armitron.com

Silk Blouse: Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse

As fancy as it looks, it’s durable enough to throw in the washing machine.

Quince Silk Blouse for People Style Awards

$70

Buy on quince.com

Statement Coat: Boden Canterbury Textured Coat

When it comes to outerwear, it’s tempting to play it safe with neutral colors. But

try a vibrant hue like this bold pink, and you might never go back to black or gray again.

Style-Awards-092723 Boden Canterbury Coat

$320

Buy Now

Ballet Flats: Madewell Anelise Flats

Of all the brands and styles of ballet flats we tried on, this pair was by far the cutest and most comfortable.

Style-Awards-092723 Madewell Anelise Ballet Flats for People Style Awards

$110

Buy on madewell.com

Power Suit: Banana Republic Siena Blazer and Pants

You’ll feel like a total boss when you slip into this slim-cut tailored set made from Italian wool. Bonus: It’s wrinkle-resistant.

Banana Republic Sienna Suit for People Style Awards

$250

Buy on bananarepublic.gap.com

$150

Buy on bananarepublic.gap.com

Slick Shades: Meller Sunglasses

No one would guess that these fashionable frames don’t have a designer label.

Style-Awards-092723 Meller Sunglasses for People Style Awards

$65

Buy on mellerbrand.com

Classic Kicks: Veja Esplar Sneakers

The sneaker space is a crowded one, but Veja has maintained its “It” status for years, thanks to its pared-down designs and ecological materials. It also helps that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are both fans.

Style-Awards-092723 Veja Esplar Sneakers for People Style Awards

$150

Buy on veja-store.com

