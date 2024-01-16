PEOPLE's Picks for All the Best Dressed Stars on the Emmys Red Carpet!

Selena! Jenna! Jessica! See every standout look on the Emmys red carpet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Selena Gomez on the Emmys red carpet on Jan. 15.

If award shows are like zodiac signs, now it's Emmys season! The ceremony is back with Anthony Anderson as host. But before the Emmys kicked off, there was a show on the carpet. And no, we're not just talking about the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet live stream, we're talking about the all the stars we'll be watching deliver one show-stopping fashion moment after another. See all the best dressed stars of the night below.

Selena Gomez

Getty Images Selena Gomez on the Emmys carpet

To say Selena Gomez sparkled is an understatement. The Only Murders In The Building star’s Oscar de la Renta dress featured 450,000 sequins. And as if that weren't enough to make her shine, the center stone of her Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock necklace (one of several pieces she wore by Tiffany & Co.) was more than 35 carats. She also wore Rene Caovilla Cleo velvet sandals.

Jenna Ortega

David Fisher/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega on the Emmys carpet

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, who’s nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, called her Dior Haute Couture “an art piece. It literally stands on its own. It's a perfect dress to commemorate a special night."

Jessica Chastain

David Fisher/Shutterstock Jessica Chastain on the Emmys carpet

George & Tammy star Jessica Chastain beamed in an electric green gown with a tassel hem to celebrate her nomination for outstanding lead actress in a limited series of movie. She rounded out her bold look with REZA jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri

David Fisher/Shutterstock Ayo Edebiri on the Emmys carpet

One day after wowing in a white suit at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Ayo Edebiri, who's nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for The Bear, did a 180 in a custom black leather fit-and-flare Louis Vuitton dress, a last-minute change she said was a “mistake turned into a miracle.”

Quinta Brunson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Quinta Brunson on the Emmys carpet

Pretty in pink! Quinta Brunson, who’s a double nominee tonight for both outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Abbott Elementary and outstanding guest actress in a comedy series Saturday Night Live, hit the carpet in a textured Dior Haute Couture midi dress with a mini bow and pointy satin Christian Louboutin platform pumps.

Padma Lakshmi

Getty Images Padma Lakshmi on the Emmys carpet

The Top Chef star and nominee for outstanding host for a reality or competition program Padma Lakshmi served up a lime vibes in a semi-sheer gown with a pleated bustier.

Niecy Nash-Betts

David Fisher/Shutterstock Niecy Nash on the Emmys carpet

Niecy Nash-Betts, a nominee for the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie category for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, channeled old Hollywood glamor in a strapless Greta Constantine gown featuring a velvet top with a sweetheart neckline and satin mermaid skirt, velvet opera gloves with a satin trim and waves for days.

Claire Danes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Claire Danes on the Emmys carpet

Claire Danes, who’s nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Fleishman Is In Trouble, proved it’s all in the details, such as the draped, criss-cross back of her dress which was embellished with crystals at the shoulders.

Meghann Fahy

Getty Images Meghann Fahy on the Emmys carpet

ICYMI red is the hottest color of awards season, and White Lotus star Meghann Fahy made her mark in the shade wearing a merlot column with a flower-adorned neckline.

Joy Sunday

Getty Images Joy Sunday on the Emmys carpet

Joy Sunday was a vision in a white off-the-shoulder mini dress with a dramatic train over wide-leg pants (that covered her Jimmy Choo shoes) by Safiyaa. The newly-minted global brand ambassador for Lancôme paired the look with Alexis Bittar drop earrings, dramatic lashes and an ombré lip.

