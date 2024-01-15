PEOPLE's Picks for All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards!

Before stars took home trophies at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, they dazzled on the red carpet

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Margot Robbie at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

Danielle Brooks, Ayo Edebiri , Julianne Moore and more stars brought their fashion A-game to the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards. See all the best dressed celebrities dazzle in an array of eye-catching looks on the red carpet before they celebrated achievements in TV and film.

Danielle Brooks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Danielle Brooks at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Best supporting actress nominee Danielle Brooks put on a show when she hit the red carpet. The Color Purple star nailed the Ballercore trend in a pink tulle Monsoori gown with a black bow, plus earrings by Norman Silverman and rings and bracelets by Graziela. On Instagram, she had just two words for the look: “Babydoll Status.”

Christina Ricci

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Christina Ricci at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Elsewhere on the red carpet, best supporting actress in a drama series nominee Christina Ricci smoldered in a latex Atsuko Kudo Couture gown with a CH Carolina Herrera Scala Insignia clutch. The Yellowjackets star completed the look with several yellow gold and diamond pieces from Bucherer Fine Jewellery including its Classic Necklace, Classic Bracelet and Classic Earrings as well as its Yellow Gold Baguette Love Ring and Baguette Love Half Band Ring.

America Ferrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty America Ferrera at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Best supporting actress nominee America Ferrera glittered in a custom brown sequin Alberta Ferretti gown. The Barbie star added some extra sparkle with bold drop earrings and bangles on each wrist.

Julianne Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julianne Moore at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Best supporting actress nominee Julianne Moore chose a plum Chanel sheath dress for the awards show. The May December actress’s strapless design was embroidered with a cross jewel composed of a stone in green resin as well as beads and pearls.

Ayo Edebiri

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Ayo Edebiri at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Fresh off her 2024 Golden Globes win, best actress in a comedy series nominee Ayo Edebiri wore an ivory menswear-inspired design. Round sunglasses upped the cool factor of The Bear star’s look (even more!).

Rosamund Pike

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Rosamund Pike at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

All eyes were on Saltburn actress Rosamund Pike in an electric teal Rodarte gown with a plunging neckline and a rosette at the waist. Fred Leighton jewelry — 19th Century amethyst and 18-ct. gold pendant earrings, as well as a 1940s amethyst and 18-ct. rose gold cocktail ring — added extra glitz.

Story continues

Emily Blunt

Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Blunt at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Red was the “it” color on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet,and best supporting actress nominee Emily Blunt kept the trend going in a Giorgio Armani Privé gown embroidered in ruby sequins and crystals and featuring cascading rosettes. The Oppenheimer star also amped up the glam in Tiffany jewelry and a classic red lip.

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Matt Bomer at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer, who’s up for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television, turned heads in a cobalt blue suit and a box chain necklace in sterling silver by David Yurman.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Past nominee Tracee Ellis Ross posed in an off-the-shoulder knit top and silk georgette skirt by Fendi Couture, plus dangly earrings and a wrist full of bracelets.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series, sparkled in a embellished champagne gown with a scoop neck and silver sandals.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.