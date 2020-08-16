People's desire for working from home is increasing, according to new research

From Harper's BAZAAR

The public's desire for working from home and local lockdowns if a Covid-19 vaccine could not be found appears to be increasing, according to new research.

King's College London (KCL) has been tracking attitudes during the pandemic, and results from a survey have revealed that 86% believe that - until a vaccine is found - it should be down to the workers to decide whether they returned to the office.

The study also showed that 87% say they'd accept local lockdowns being imposed long-term, and virtually the same proportion – 85% – say they'd accept their own local area being subject to these kinds of restrictions.

Meanwhile, 46% say young people should be subject to fewer restrictions due to their lower risk from coronavirus, down slightly, from 50% in May.

The results have made clear that people are prioritising public health over the economy and their social lives, experts say.

Professor Bobby Duffy, Director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said: "The government may have more to do if it's to convince people they should return to their workplace, with 86% saying they'd accept employees choosing where they work as a long-term option and the public relatively divided on employees having to follow official instructions on when to go back.

"The public are more convinced of the need for local lockdowns, with nearly nine in 10 saying they'd accept them being imposed for the foreseeable future, including on their own local area, while seven in 10 would accept a similarly long ban on live events, reflecting the extent to which people are still prioritising public health over the economy and their own social lives."

