Mandy Moore shows baby bump at People's Choice Awards: 'So excited to bring this baby boy into the world'

Mandy Moore got emotional discussing her family while accepting a People's Choice Award Sunday night.

Showing off her baby bump in front of a virtual audience in a sleek, black Brandon Maxwell dress, the pregnant "This Is Us" star dedicated the award for drama TV star of 2020 to her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Moore, 36, called Goldsmith "the love of my life."

"Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you," Moore said.

The actress tearfully thanked fans for supporting the NBC drama centered around the Pearson family.

"To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you. You are a part of our growing family," Moore said. As she spoke, Moore smiled and rubbed her baby bump with her free hand.

She called playing Rebecca, the widowed wife of Jack Pearson, "the highlight of my career."

People's Choice Awards: Ellen DeGeneres thanks fans for 'sticking by me' after winning best talk show

Mandy Moore, drama TV star of 2020, accepts her award. More

Moore announced on Instagram in September that she's expecting a baby boy with Goldsmith, the first child for the couple.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," Moore captioned several black-and-white pictures of Goldsmith sweetly cradling her growing belly. Goldsmith shared the same post on his Instagram account.

Moore tied the knot with Goldsmith, lead singer of the folk-rock band Dawes, on Nov. 18, 2018. She was previously married to singer/songwriter Ryan Adams for seven years before splitting in 2016.

Moore ended her speech Sunday with a call to end the troubles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been a challenging year for everybody," she said. "So let's please keep each other safe. Let's continue to wear masks, socially distance, wash your hands and be kind to one another."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mandy Moore shows off baby bump at People's Choice Awards: 'So excited'