People's Choice Awards Host Simu Liu Sneaks in Jo Koy Golden Globes Jab: 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?'

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Simu Liu hosts the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 18, 2024

Simu Liu couldn't resist teasing fellow 2024 awards season host Jo Koy during his People's Choice Awards monologue on Sunday.

In Liu's opening remarks at this weekened's ceremony, he touched on the biggest, buzziest entertainment from the last year, including Taylor Swift, Oppenheimer and Barbie (in which he starred).

"Oppenheimer showed us that a three-hour drama about the moral complexities of creating the atom bomb could be a massive financial success ... as long as it came out on the same day as Barbie," joked the actor, 34.

He also seemingly addressed the mixed reviews that Koy received after hosting last month's Golden Globes, quipping, "An Asian host of a major awards show — what could possibly go wrong?"



Monica Schipper/Getty Images America Ferrera and Simu Liu at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Feb. 18, 2024

Swift, 34, and Barbie are both nominated in several categories. And Liu didn't waste time joking, "Who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away and making huge waves at the box office? I'm talking, of course, about [the] Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie."

"I was a Swiftie long before I was Ken," he added, in response to the expectation that he was going to name Barbie from the movie's description.

Liu costarred as Ken in Barbie among the movie's large ensemble cast. He plays a rival Ken to Ryan Gosling's Ken, who clash throughout the highly popular and acclaimed movie from filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Liu himself is nominated for movie performance of the year alongside his Barbie costar America Ferrera at Sunday's awards ceremony.

Ahead of his opening monologue, the actor paid homage to The Bear, Saltburn, Only Murders in the Building, Succession and more.



Warner Bros. Simu Liu in Barbie (2023)

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor is also a major fan of Swift — he recently told Variety that he grew attached to the pop star's music after he began to date his girlfriend Allison Hsu.

“If you have a real appreciation for the lyricism of her deep songs on an album — like ‘The Great War,’ ‘Daylight,’ ‘Out of the Woods’ — if you’re going deeper and deeper, these are incredible songs about heartbreak, about relationships," Liu said. "If you are able to appreciate that broader scope of the songwriting … then you’re a Swiftie. I’m a Swiftie.”



The actor even referenced Swift's travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the 2024 Super Bowl in his Valentine's Day Instagram post to Hsu.

"Id fly in from tokyo for your super bowl any day ;)," he wrote in a caption to that post. Liu appeared at the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie back in October, and he and Hsu attended Swift's tour date in Seattle in July 2023.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards are airing live on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



