People's Choice Awards highlights: Demi Lovato's 'unengaged' joke, Blake Shelton's Gwen Stefani shout-out

Award seasons 2020 is going to be a trip, after Sunday's E! People Choice Awards.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, winners at the fan-voted awards show had the extremely odd experience of stepping onto the stage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and addressing a virtual audience of "superfans" from around the country – represented by a sea of hundreds of live screens.

"It’s so cool to watch this go down in this room," said Tyler the Creator from the stage at the awards program hosted by Demi Lovato, who juggled host duties in the challenging surroundings – while managing impressive wardrobe changes and giving props from the stage to ex Justin Bieber, who performed live.

Here are the top five highlights:

Demi Lovato cracks jokes, even about her broken engagement

Lovato said before the show that hosting was "not my first language." But even in the odd confines, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer pulled through, especially during a self-deprecating opening monologue.

Lovato even joked about her two month engagement with "The Young and the Restless" actor Max Ehrich that ended in September.

"Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," Lovato said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments of 2020. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged," Lovato added.

She continued: "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars,' got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

Blake Shelton sends a sweet message to his 'new fiancée'

"The Voice" coach Shelton had a special thank you while accepting the award for top country artist – for Gwen Stefani, one month after announcing their engagement.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," Shelton shared at the end of the speech. He then pretended that the entire country needed to look that name up.

"That's S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is," he said. "Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."

Stefani revealed on Instagram Live after the award that she was in the car outside the venue cheering him on, E! News reported.

