PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Will Be Unveiled on“ Jimmy Kimmel Live ”Tuesday — Here's How to Watch

It's time to crown a new Sexiest Man Alive, and the big 2023 reveal will happen this week with help from Kimmel

Who will be the 2023 PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive?

It's time for a new sexy man to take the PEOPLE throne — and here's how you can be among the first to learn who 2023's honoree is.

The 2023 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive will be unveiled during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday. In addition to a first-look at the cover, the newly-crowned winner will also make a special appearance on the late-night talk show.

Since its inception in 1985, the reveal of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive has remained an iconic cultural moment. Kimmel has been part of announcing the honor before, and last did so in 2020 when Michael B. Jordan was named SMA.

For that reveal, Jordan stood onstage in a full, yellow hazmat suit and answered fan questions about his identity using a voice changer. Eventually, when someone guessed correctly, he took off his mask.

This year's honoree follows 2022 SMA Chris Evans, who was preceded by his Marvel Cinematic Universe costar Paul Rudd in 2021.

Being named Sexiest Man Alive is a big honor — and one that past winners take very seriously. In March, Idris Elba talked to ET Canada about his 2018 honor, calling it his "hardest role ever."

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.

