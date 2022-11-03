PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive to Be Revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday Night

colbert, paul rudd

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Are you ready for it?

This Monday night, Nov. 7, Stephen Colbert will once again reveal PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive during The Late Show. And no, it's not him.

Last year, Colbert memorably bestowed the honor upon Paul Rudd after examining his sexiness in a hilarious sketch, and the 58-year-old host has welcomed many past title holders to his stage in recent years (check out all of his sexy moments in the clip below).

Of his reign, "I'm going to lean into it hard, I'm going to own this," Rudd, 53, told PEOPLE during his photo shoot in 2021. "But all of my friends will destroy me."

"[My wife] was stupified," he joked of Julie Yaeger, his wife of 19 years. "But she was very sweet about it, after some giggling and some shock she said, 'Aww they got it right.' She was probably not telling the truth but what was she going to say!' "

"I'm hoping now I get invited to some of these sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan. And I figure I'll probably be on a lot more yachts, I'm excited to expand my yachting life," Rudd continued. "I'll probably try to get better at brooding with really soft light. I think this will help me be more inward and mysterious. So I'm looking forward to that."

RELATED PHOTOS: A Look Back at All the Sexiest Man Alive Covers

PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive will be announced on Monday, Nov. 7 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, airing 11:35 p.m. to 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.