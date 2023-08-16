People in Yellowknife brace for possible evacuation, some already leaving

Motorists fueling up in Yellowknife on Wednesday as the city braces for a potential evacuation due to the nearby wildfire. As of Wednesday afternoon, some parts of the city were under evacuation alert, but there were no evacuation orders in the city. (Taylor Holmes/CBC - image credit)

People in Yellowknife on Wednesday were busy preparing for a possible evacuation as a major wildfire pushes closer to the city's outskirts.

As of Wednesday morning, the 162,936-hectare Behchoko-Yellowknife wildfire was about 17 kilometres northwest of the city and expected to move closer by the end of the day. Some parts of the city's west side — including the Kam Lake business district, Grace Lake and Engle industrial areas — are under an evacuation alert. The city has also declared a local state of emergency.

No evacuation orders have been issued within the city of Yellowknife.

Alex Beaudin, who lives on a houseboat in the city, was busy on Wednesday afternoon getting things together in case he needs to leave town. He was getting fuel for his houseboat, and also had his truck checked out to ensure it's roadworthy.

He said he feels "safe-ish" in the city right now, but he still wants to be cautious.

"Anything that can happen, you've got to be ready," he said.

"If the town is burning, the air quality would be very bad. I'm still debating whether I'm gonna be here. There might be situations where people are needed to do rescues, or helping out."

Alex Beaudin of Yellowknife preparing for a possible evacuation from the city due to wildfires, Aug. 16, 2023.

'Anything that can happen, you've got to be ready,' said Alex Beaudin, who was filling some jerry cans for his houseboat on Wednesday, and also getting his truck ready in case he decides to hit the road.

So far, the City of Yellowknife has not offered specific details of what a city-wide evacuation might look like. Mayor Rebecca Alty has stressed that the current evacuation alerts are only for certain parts of the city.

She said the city would work with the territorial and federal governments in the case of a larger evacuation.

Beaudin wishes he knew a bit more.

"It would be kind of nice to have access to the whole plan, to sort of know, you know, what are the different stages of possibilities, and how they're planning on evacuating a city when there's no road access — you know, is there gonna be boats, is there gonna be planes," he said.

"Just to have an idea would definitely put an ease to our minds."

As of Wednesday, Highway 3 — the only road connecting Yellowknife to the south — was open to traffic, though property owners along a stretch of the highway up to city limits were under an evacuation order.

Wildfire smoke fills the air at Boundary Creek, Northwest Territories about 25 kilometers east of Yellowknife, on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023.

Wildfire smoke fills the air at Boundary Creek, about 25 kilometers east of Yellowknife, on Tuesday. An evacuation order is in place for property owners along that stretch of Highway 3, up to the edge of Yellowknife. The highway was open to traffic on Wednesday.

Brendan Hancock drove out of Yellowknife early Wednesday morning. He already had plans to go to Edmonton this weekend to compete in a half-marathon, but the wildfires prompted him to hit the road earlier than planned.

"I'm like, you know what? I'm just gonna pack up and and leave in the morning when there's daylight hours and hope the road is open, and before the winds pick up and stuff — because I just don't know what's coming, you know?" Hancock said, from Fort Providence, N.W.T.

He also packed more stuff than he normally would have, he said — including his dog and two cats.

"The plan was to drive right back up after the race, but I think I'm just going to stay down there and then just kind of wait it out and see what's going on," he said.

Angela Canning, another Yellowknife resident, said Wednesday that she had no plans to leave home before she's told to. Still, she was packing some bags for her husband and herself.

"I'm staying calm and I'm not panicking right now. It doesn't seem too terribly smoky, and I feel confident that I'm being well informed," she said.

"As soon as I'm informed to evacuate, then I'll just be ready to go."

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Heavy smoke in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

Canning said if they have to leave the city, they'd aim to take their camper if the highway's open. She's not sure though where exactly they'd aim for.

"I'm thinking that you know, like at least Edzo, in one of the burn areas would be a good place to go. I really don't want to go too far from my home," she said.

"I'm just shocked like, honestly, in the city this size — I never would have imagined this for Yellowknife. And, you know, as I'm looking out my front window, it's just getting smokier."