People are wondering why Diana's brother didn't walk his daughter down the aisle

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/amfAR - Getty Images

In case you missed it, Princess Diana's niece and William and Harry's cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, tied the knot with financier tycoon Michael Lewis in a secret three-day wedding celebration last weekend in Rome. Yet while photographs reveal her siblings all attended her spectacular nuptials, her father Earl Spencer appeared to be notably missing from proceedings.



Earl Spencer's absence has not been publicly declared, yet Twitter activity shows he was at his Althorp estate on Friday night, where he had posted a photograph of the moon. Owing to Italian law - which requires those entering the country to isolate for five days - he presumably wouldn't have been able to attend the wedding shortly after.

Of course, people are wondering why the Earl was absent from Kitty's wedding, and it's being speculated the reason could be his shoulder injury, which has been causing him terrible pain and restricting his movement.

The 57-year-old, who is supposed to be attending a diving expedition for promotion of his book The White Ship, was told his injuries were too significant to go on the trip. "It sounds like a pretty feeble excuse but is really quite painful and unpleasant," he told MSN. "I asked my doctor ‘can I dive?’ and he said, 'only if you want to drown'. I decided that would be taking the authenticity of the adventure too far."

Earl Spencer's absence meant that Kitty, 30, who wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved wedding dress (as well as four other beautiful outfits) was not accompanied by her father when she walked down the aisle. Instead her brothers Louis and Sam stepped in to do the honour.

Kitty, who clearly chose Dolce & Gabbana to dress her as she is an ambassador for the Italian fashion house, was joined at the stunning Villa Aldobrandini by Idris Elba's wife Sabrina and Made in Chelsea's Mark Vandelli. Kitty's new husband Michael has three sons from his previous marriage to Leola Lewis who were also in attendance.

Story continues

The newlyweds, who dated for more than two years before tying the knot, welcomed their aristocratic guests to a lavish dinner party at the exclusive Galleria Del Cardinale restaurant in Rome, before a sunset wedding on the Saturday.



While missing his daughter's wedding must be a disappointment for Earl Spencer, there are plenty of other opportunities for him to do his fatherly duties: Kitty's sister Lady Amelia announced her engagement to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg Mallet last July - so perhaps the Earl will look forward to walking Lady Amelia down the aisle instead.

You Might Also Like