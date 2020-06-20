People urged to be aware of ticks as they return to outdoor activities

HALIFAX — People who enjoy the outdoors are being urged to be aware of ticks as they return to trails and forested areas across the country this summer.

Tick season runs from a peak in spring and early fall until late into October and the Nature Conservancy of Canada is urging people to take precautions against blacklegged or deer ticks that can carry various bacterial diseases, including Lyme disease.

John Foley, an Atlantic region vice president with the Nature Conservancy, says ticks are becoming more common throughout the four Atlantic provinces as well as most other provinces in Canada with the exception of Saskatchewan.

Foley says since the climate has become warmer, several species of ticks have made the journey from the United States and have adapted to cooler northern areas of Canada in recent years.

Foley says there are a number of steps people can take to minimize the risk of exposure from tick bites, including wearing bug repellent containing Deet.

People should also wear light coloured clothing in order to enable them to see any ticks that have attached themselves.

The clothing should include long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep skin protected and people should cover their head with a hat.

Extra protection can result from tucking pants into socks or boots because ticks are usually found close to the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press