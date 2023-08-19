‘People go to university because they don’t know what else to do’, says Education Secretary

Gillian Keegan: ’If you speak to a T-level student who has been on a work placement... they will talk to you much more confidently about the world of work’ - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

It is, as Gillian Keegan puts it, the “well-worn path” for school leavers. But the Education Secretary is concerned that many teenagers are simply going to universities as a default position, guided by parents and teachers who are also less familiar with alternative routes.

“I think a lot of people go to university because they don’t know what else to do,” says Mrs Keegan.

The 55-year-old who now oversees the country’s schools and universities started work aged 16 as an apprentice at Delco Electronics – a subsidiary of General Motors – a short distance from the Catholic comprehensive school she attended in Knowsley, Merseyside.

Contemporaries who went to university and then joined the same firm “never really caught up because I had years of relationships and business experience. I was managing teams before they even started work”.

General Motors sponsored Mrs Keegan to study business studies at Liverpool John Moores University, in a “degree apprenticeship”.

“It was such a brilliant experience... if I translate that today, you also skip the student debt. It’s just something that I want a lot more people to be aware of, to know that it’s available and to make sure that they get those options because they are fantastic.”

She reveals that the Government has given the go-ahead to a new BRIT school in Bradford, sponsored by the music industry, as part of a fresh wave of free schools. It will be a performing arts school like the BRIT School in London where alumni include Adele and Amy Winehouse.

The free school, supported by firms such as Sony Music Entertainment UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK, will be in Bradford and offer subjects such as dance, music, theatre and production arts to more than five hundred 16 to 19-year-olds.

Mrs Keegan says: “Free schools are one of the great innovations of this Conservative government, and if you want to look at what a blueprint for education should look like in the 21st century it is what we have created with the focus on school standards. Free schools are one element of that, academy structures are another.”



Mrs Keegan was comfortably perched in a chair in the vast make-up room of the London Screen Academy in north London on the day that hundreds of thousands of school-leavers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their A-level results, and a week before the publication of GCSE results.

On her first results day as Education Secretary, Ms Keegan drew flak for addressing controversy over stricter grading by saying that “in 10 years’ time no one will be looking” at this year’s results. Instead, she says, companies “will be looking at what you have done since, how you have achieved in the workplace”.

Mrs Keegan added: “I am never asked about my results.”

The minister, who spent almost 30 years working in manufacturing, banking and IT firms before becoming an MP in 2017, appears unfazed by the reaction to her comments, with sources close to her suggesting that Labour’s criticism of the remarks shows that the opposition is “out of touch” with businesses.

‘Blown-away success’

So what were her exam results?

Mrs Keegan says her O-level results were mostly Bs, with “a couple of As” and a “couple of Cs”, including in chemistry, which “I wasn’t expecting to get at all... I didn’t really revise for it”.

“In Knowsley at the time there wasn’t really much A-level provision because not many of the kids got O-levels,” says Mrs Keegan. “I actually got 10 O-levels so I was like the blown-away success of the school.”

Most pupils took seven O-levels. The future Cabinet minister’s achievement was partly a result of a generous financial incentive offered by her mother who did secretarial work.

“In a bid to get me to do some work, my mother had rashly offered £10 an O-level and, yes, I got 10.

“In 1984, £100 was a fortune for her. And she’d also promised to take me to Blood Brothers as well. So she had to do both.”

Mrs Keegan’s mother would have had to have found another £10 for her daughter had it not been for a “huge scandal” in Knowsley that saw the school priest elope with the religious education teacher – costing Ms Keegan her 11th O-level.

Fond memories

The Knowsley comprehensive was “definitely what you would call a failing school” and closed a few years after Mrs Keegan’s departure, but she remembers one teacher, Mr Ashcroft, particularly fondly.

In addition to the traditional options such as geography and history, boys were offered the option of studying for O-levels in metalwork, engineering, technical drawing, or woodwork, while girls could choose to take separate exams such as home economics and sewing.

“I didn’t want to do that, I wanted to do the boys’ ones,” she said. “My mother went up to school and said, this is unfair.” As those subjects coincided with girls’ PE lessons, Mr Ashcroft ended up behind after school to give 5.30pm lessons to the then Ms Gibson and one other girl.

Just as Mrs Keegan was then advised to embark on an apprenticeship after her O-levels, she now sees it as her mission to advise young people today that there are a wide array of options to enter workplaces beyond the more traditional routes, including by studying T-levels and diplomas at schools such as the London Screen Academy.

“This school is a great example – there are people who are doing ... camera lighting, film production, and they now have the options of going into the world of work, going into higher-level apprenticeships, or going on to university.”

She added: “If you speak to a T-level student who has been on a work placement it’s like walking through a sliding door – they will talk to you much more confidently about the world of work.”

Mindset of parents and teachers

To what extent is it the mindset of parents and teachers that needs to shift away from the idea of A-levels and university as the preferable option for most young people?

“Well, it’s not just parents, but I think the whole system kind of understands that path. It’s a well-worn path. The paths that we used to have, the apprenticeship paths, have kind of gone by the wayside a little which is why under this Government we really focused on rebuilding the apprenticeship system.”

Last month, The Telegraph disclosed that thousands of middle-class British students faced missing out to foreign applicants for places at the country’s top universities as the most selective institutions increased the proportion of international students – who pay much higher fees – to keep up funding levels.

But Mrs Keegan dismisses concerns, insisting that overseas students make up “a very important sector for us”. At Russell Group universities, the proportions are “about 75 per cent home [students] and 25 per cent international”.

“If it was the other proportions then yes [I would be concerned].”

But, she added: “I think we do seem to have the balance about right.”

Mrs Keegan has found herself in hot water with some colleagues over her department’s position on long-awaited guidance for schools on trans issues. The Department for Education has been accused of being too close to Stonewall, the charity that says that all schools, including single-sex institutions, “have a responsibility to support trans children or young people through a transition”.

Rishi Sunak is currently deciding on the approach that the Government will take to the issue after a row over draft guidance delayed its planned publication before the summer.

In June, Mrs Keegan suggested that the guidance would allow “social transitioning” in schools – the process by which transgender children adopt a name and pronouns to match their new gender identity.

Gillian Keegan CV

At the time, it was widely assumed that she was simply speaking for the Government. But there are differing views over the guidance and, following Mrs Keegan’s remarks, a Whitehall source said: “Department for Education officials have attended too many Stonewall meetings and think social transition is acceptable. It isn’t. These are children dealing with serious changes and doctors should be involved. The guidance will reflect that.”

Mrs Keegan is, however, sticking to her guns as she insists that the guidance will help schools “navigate” cases where pupils want to “actively transition”. At the same time, though, it will make clear that parents should be consulted and feel “part of the process”, she said.

The guidance under discussion approaches the issue “very cautiously” with a “watchful waiting” period built in for children who want to socially transition, she said. Mrs Keegan insisted the document would “improve” the situation and warned that those seeking a complete ban on social transitioning in schools would require legislation.

“The guidance we’re talking about is not statutory guidance. And it’s to take us from where we are today, to what I think will be an improved position. If there is then a need or a call to do anything further than that would go through a different route… if you’re wanting to legislate, you have to legislate, non-statutory guidance can only take you so far.”

