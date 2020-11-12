People are trolling why Emily in Paris is called Emily, and it's hilarious

From Cosmopolitan

Chuck on your best striped tee and don a dodgy French accent: Netflix have officially announced Emily In Paris season 2! Following on from the super successful first season dropping last month, the streaming service revealed on Twitter, "Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui!"

The news perhaps wasn't that surprising, considering the show's creator, Darren Star, already seemed pretty confident it would return. "In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," he previously told OprahMag.com. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

But still, we're excited!

Béret exciting news. Emily in Paris will return for season 2. Oui oui! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/3VqYwekFHx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 11, 2020

It looks like Netflix are too, after they also shared some behind the scenes secrets about the character on Twitter, such as the meaning behind her name.

"Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme," they explained, before adding, "I said what I said."

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

And because the internet is, well, the internet, fans of the show quickly mocked the tweet, coming up with their own versions of the show name.

"Your Emily in Paris name is your first name plus a city that somewhat vaguely rhymes with it. I'm Ryan in Lyon," one person wrote. Another added, "Emily in Swansea would be a better fit."

Someone else said, "How about Gary in Paris?"

Who the hell says Emilaris?? https://t.co/430Hsxwzlz — cooterdoodle (@cooterdoodle) November 11, 2020

Explaining the joke always helps https://t.co/DjhCiuYA5Q — derek peth (@PethDerek) November 11, 2020

i thought this was a joke like emily in pemily i just realized they're being serious https://t.co/pxj9GWfjmP — 🍒🍓nomi🍎🍉 (@vvombles) November 11, 2020

I'm gonna pronounce it as Emilis in Paris now. https://t.co/2hRBmnDcm2 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 11, 2020

Should have been Barry in Paris https://t.co/VUrEuSyQms — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) November 11, 2020











Syllable wise, Gary in Paris would’ve been better https://t.co/3WBsmtogqC — Hattie Crisell (@hattiehattie) November 11, 2020

Shoulda called it Emily in Swansea. — Eva (@poppy_loves) November 11, 2020

Your "Emily in Paris" name is your first name plus a city that somewhat vaguely rhymes with it.



I'm Ryan in Lyon. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 11, 2020

This is the stuff we live for.

