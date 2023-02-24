People travel from afar for BBC crochet world record attempt

A BBC radio station that is seeking to crochet its way into the history books by breaking a world record has seen people travel miles to join in the attempt.

BBC Radio Derby is looking for volunteers to try to break a Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously crocheting.

The station needs 605 people to surpass the current record.

It has attracted support from as far afield as the US.

The record is currently held by The Singleton Crafters in New South Wales, Australia, who achieved their feat in 30 April 2017.

Adrienne Pollich said she had travelled from New York to join in the mass crochet, which is taking place at the Derby Arena from 15:00 GMT.

She said: "I am so excited. It will be my first time [in the UK] and I think it's for a great reason, a great cause.

"I have been crocheting most of my life and I am an avid crocheter."

Adrienne Pollich travelled from New York to Derby to take part in the attempt

Another woman is coming from Sunderland.

Rachel Knight said she had been "roped in" by a friend who lives in Ripley, Derbyshire.

"I started crocheting about five years ago," she said. "I had a little dog who wasn't very well and she was losing her hair and so I wanted to make her a little coat and so I learned to crochet."

The station is attempting the record to mark the end of an appeal, in which listeners were asked to knit or crochet a blanket for those in need.

To date the appeal, which runs until the end of February, has seen more than 1,800 blankets distributed across Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

Independent crochet expert

Rachael Gilchrist, executive producer at the station, said: "The response from our listeners to the Make a Blanket appeal was phenomenal and took us all by surprise.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people have been so generous with their time and skills to make these blankets - and those receiving them have been bowled over.

"Many have told us it is like receiving a hug.

"We wanted a way of marking the end of the appeal and this world record attempt seemed a great way to thank those who took part by inviting them along."

To break the current record, 605 people - or more - need to crochet simultaneously for 15 minutes.

Jack Brockbank, an Guinness World Records adjudicator, will be at the event.

He said: "We have an independent crochet expert who will monitor the crowd, and stewards will be watching the crocheters.

"In the spirit of the record, we need to have everybody fully taking part to the best of their abilities.

"If successful, I will be presenting a new Guinness World Records certificate on the night."

