Bow crane collapse: One dead after crane falls on houses in east London

One person has died after a crane collapsed on houses in east London, the London Ambulance Service has said.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) tweeted that it was "working to free people trapped inside" after the 20-metre crane came down on Wednesday afternoon.

It fell on two terraced houses in Compton Close in Bow, and onto a block of flats under development.

Several people have been injured.

"Our urban search and rescue crews are undertaking a complex rescue operation and using specialist equipment to search the properties," said assistant commissioner Graham Ellis.

Four people were treated by London Ambulance Service, with two taken to hospital with head injuries and the other two assessed at the scene.

Motiur Rahman told Sky News: "The whole roof of my house is gone. It's all twisted. I've had quite a shock.

"It was about two-thirty in the afternoon and I opened the window into the garden and just saw this big red thing coming down, and I ran. I thought, 'I don't know what to do.' I thought the world was ending."

Pictures show firefighters with ladders propped up against a house with its roof caved in, while aerial images show the twisted crane embedded in the property.

A man working on a nearby construction site said he had seen the crane being erected yesterday.

The crane was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU living.

A spokeswoman said: "Swan Housing Association/NU living is aware of an incident that occurred at our Watts Grove development site in Tower Hamlets, east London, this afternoon.

"A full incident response has been implemented and our staff are on site supporting the emergency services in their response."