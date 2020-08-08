People On TikTok Are Making 3-Ingredient Cloud Bread And It Looks So Fluffy

From Women's Health

Recipes with only three ingredients are practically destined for TikTok stardom. We’ve seen whipped coffee and crème brûlée , and now we have the pleasure of watching endless videos of cloud bread.

Under #cloudbread on TikTok, you’ll find, perhaps, the fluffiest bread you’ve ever seen. All you need to make it is egg whites, cornstarch, and sugar. To start, you need to separate three egg whites into a bowl and whip them up. When it’s frothy, add in 30 grams of sugar (about two-and-a-half tablespoons) and 10 grams of cornstarch (about one tablespoon). Whip the mixture until it becomes thick. Place it on a baking sheet in any shape you desire–people typically choose a bread-like dome shape. Place it into a 300-degree oven, and you’ll have beautiful cloud bread in about 25 minutes.

While you really only need three ingredients to make this bread, people are adding in a few finishing touches, including food coloring, vanilla, strawberry extract, almond slices, and sprinkles. Apart from the dome shape, some people have shaped the bread into a heart. You could even try making smaller cookie-sized ones.

Those who have tried it say it tastes like meringue, and some say it just tastes like eggs. People who have yet to try it are amazed by how it looks. “I THOUGHT THAT WAS A PILLOW AT FIRST,” one person commented.

In any case, we have another viral, easy-to-make food to keep us busy in the kitchen.

