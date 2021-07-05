People on TikTok are going wild after discovering Jennifer Aniston's doppelgänger

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

We've learnt so much on TikTok over the last few years haven't we? From how to make Oreo sushi to how not to say Caffè Nero. Well, now TikTok has made another astonishing discovery - Jennifer Aniston's doppelgänger.

It all kicked off over the weekend when TikToker Lisa Tranel posted a video of herself mouthing the words to some of Aniston's lines in a scene from Friends, and it didn't take long for people to flood the comments because Tranel really does look a lot like Aniston.

Tranel often receives comments about her likeness to the Friends star, so much so, that her bio even reads "Not Jennifer Aniston". But it's safe to say this latest clip has thrown that claim into question for a lot of people.

At over 4.3m views, the video shows Tranel mouthing the lines to a scene in which Rachel talks to Monica about quitting her job, saying, "I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in."

One comment on the video reads, "I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!!" while another says, "Someone tag Jennifer Aniston and get them together," while someone else suggested Tranel "could have been a 3rd greene sister."

Can we suggest some kind of Mary Kate and Ashley-esque movie franchise?

