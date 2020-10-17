People throng Jhandewalan, Kalka Ji temples in Delhi amid restrictions

At the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Saturday, which marks the beginning of Navratri. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): As Saturday marked the beginning of Sharad Navratri, devotees queued up at the Jhandewalan and Kalka Ji temples, dedicated to the Mother Goddess, in Delhi to offer prayers like every year.

This year, however, with several COVID-19 protocols. Both the temple managements have issued guidelines that involve strict adherence to social distancing and sanitisation norms.

"Only four people from a family are allowed to come together at a time inside the temple. Devotees above 60 years of age are not allowed to enter the temple. Masks are an absolute compulsion," according to Jhandewalan Temple guidelines for Navratri celebrations amid the pandemic.

One of the major rules will be that this time, no offerings will be accepted in the temple.

Ravindra Goyal from Jhandewalan Temple trust said they have made different arrangements for the devotees. "People will have to pass through two sanitisation channels and their body temperature will be checked twice too. At the same time, we have made marks for social distancing within the temple premise. We have also arranged six chariots with the idols of Goddess Durga to be displayed for devotees far and wide," Goyal said.

Prasad distribution will be on the temple premises itself. The bhandara (community meal) will run from 4.00 am to noon.

"We have added more CCTV cameras and security personnel who will be on the alert with 25 walkie-talkies this time," Goyal said further.

Around 2,000 volunteers, including 300 women, are up on their toes in the Jhandewalan Temple, working in four-hour shifts.

"This is really sad that devotees are unable to offer prayers properly like every year but we have to follow the government guidelines," Goyal added. (ANI)