People Think There's Something X-Rated About The Shape Of The CPAC Stage

Lee Moran
·1 min read

The stage for this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, prompted giggles on social media because of its shape.

It looks a bit, well, phallic.

At least it doesn’t look like a Nazi symbol, like the stage at the CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida, in March.

Tweeters poked fun at the Dallas set-up on which ex-President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk on Sunday:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

