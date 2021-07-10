People Think There's Something X-Rated About The Shape Of The CPAC Stage
The stage for this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, prompted giggles on social media because of its shape.
It looks a bit, well, phallic.
The CPAC stage does look like something else though. pic.twitter.com/sYWCI5nJ0l
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 9, 2021
At least it doesn’t look like a Nazi symbol, like the stage at the CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida, in March.
Tweeters poked fun at the Dallas set-up on which ex-President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk on Sunday:
With so many #dicks speaking at @CPAC
they made the stage look like one. pic.twitter.com/2fhvLSKIGG
— Aleister (@AteoAtheist) July 10, 2021
Wasn't CPAC stage a swastika last year? Now it's a dick. https://t.co/jPnkz1BgM1
— Molotovsky 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) July 10, 2021
It's fitting the CPAC stage resembles a giant dick, considering the speakers lined up
— Meidas Rick🏳️🌈 (@RandallUhrig) July 9, 2021
CPAC… do your set designers just hate you? https://t.co/e6ZB44U8aW
— David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) July 9, 2021
There's no way the person who designed this stage didn't know what they were doing. https://t.co/aIoe5YPIM2
— DomDom (@DomDom1984) July 9, 2021
Less nazi, more phallic 🍆 https://t.co/x5kxnt2qxq
— fauci loving shrew 😎🏖☀️🌊🍦 (@otiosebellicose) July 9, 2021
