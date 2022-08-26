'People think of fishing as a relaxing thing to do – this is the opposite'

First Womens carp fishing world championship team: Ellen Beedham and Kayleigh Dowd (in red tops) part of the Womens Team with Beverley Clifford and Rob Hughes in white tops) who run the Logistics part fort he team - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Imagine you’re fishing at the side of a lake. You’ve forgotten how long it has been since you last cast your rod into the water and night is beginning to fall. Your concentration levels are dipping, but you’re not allowed to move from the spot until you’ve waited it out for 24 hours. Sleep deprivation starts to kick in as you scramble to make up some more bait in a last-ditch effort to catch a few more whoppers that are stubbornly lurking below the surface.

Such is the intense nature of competitive carp fishing. This is no ordinary angling – it is an endurance test of epic proportions – and it will be on display next week in England, the chosen host of the inaugural Women’s Carp Fishing World Championships. The best anglers from eight participating nations will descend on Linear Fisheries in Oxford where they will immerse themselves in a ‘72-hour endurance match’, with each nation fielding three pairs who will fish in 24-hour stints.

England has waited five years for this moment and, believe it or not, it is a big deal. Just ask Beverley Clifford, the manager of the England women's carp fishing team, who will oversee a 10-woman team bidding for home glory, two years after the event was postponed because of Covid.

“People think of fishing as a lovely relaxing thing to do, sitting on a river bank and it’s all very chilled, eating your sandwiches,” says Clifford. “Competitive carp fishing is the complete opposite. It’s very intense, you’re competing for your country for a medal so the drive and the want to succeed is there, which puts added pressure on competitors and mistakes are made.”

Kit bags and rods - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

While international female carp fishing remains very much in the nascent stages of its development, participation among women is booming. Clifford helped establish an official England team in 2016 – a first for any nation at a time when there were virtually no competitive lady carpers. Wales soon followed suit, before a handful of European nations joined the fold. Next year America and South Africa are also expected to field women’s teams.

“Five years ago, there was a fraction of the number of women who are carp fishing now,” reports Clifford. “We’ve had a massive increase in female participation and that’s down to a couple of things, including social media, but as an industry, we’ve pushed forward to try and attract more women into it.”

In England, the pandemic played a crucial role in soaring participation, with fishing being one of the first sports that was permitted when Covid restrictions were first lifted. Clifford’s team will use the best rods and reels next week (“It costs a frightening amount. You could buy a car for it, put it that way,” she says) but she insists a tackle and a rod for £100 can still yield a decent catch.

The team pose with a carp they have caught - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

It is little wonder the number of female anglers across the country has sky-rocketed – but by how much nobody really knows – because gender isn’t required on fishing licence applications.

There are, however, more tangible signs that carp fishing is no longer perceived as the pursuit of man versus beast. It is now a fully recognised international discipline and is part of the International Olympic Committee’s list of recognised sports. Women are technically allowed to compete on competitive male teams, but for obvious reasons they are few and far between.

“It’s all about how far you can cast – which is essentially the same as how far you can throw a javelin,” explains Clifford. “Men are always going to be able to throw it further, so it means women are at a disadvantage. Men are normally casting 170, 180 yards. A lot of our girls cast 120. When we go over to Europe, that’s the standard distance they’ll be fishing at. Here, because our lakes are smaller, we don’t have the lakes where we can practise that a lot. You need to be able to cast a minimum of 100 yards in order to come and train with the squad – there’s guys who go fishing and they’re not even casting that. So our requirements are quite high compared to the average angler.”

But it is not as simple as casting your line, or maintaining good shoulder mobility and upper body strength in order to do so. Anglers will have to be on their toes because even by the serenity of a freshwater lake, things can turn dirty.

Casting off - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

“You will have spies from the other nations behind you,” says Clifford. “We try to shut everything off behind us with tents and blockers because they will want to see what bait you’re using, what rig you’re using, how often you’re doing things. What your tactics might be that are working to help you catch fish they will then want to emulate. It’s so far removed from that relaxing hobby that fishing actually is.”

To that end, Clifford is also heavily involved in the recreational fishing scene. “A massive part of it for me is getting more women into the sport. It’s got so many benefits. Away from the competition side, it helps people to relax and get away from the stresses of day to day life and for women, help them grow in confidence. It’s definitely becoming more inclusive – even in terms of the type of men that gravitate toward it. Fishing always used to be a working-class sport, but now you’re getting people from all walks of life enjoying it.”

It is likely to be the first and last time England hosts this month’s world championships, owing to the incredible growth of women on the angling scene. Carp fishing lakes in the UK are much smaller than those on the continent and tend to have lower fish stocks, making them unviable for competition.

“It would be amazing for people to come along, see what carp fishing is all about and get behind women’s sport,” says Clifford. Who knows, carp fishing could be coming home.