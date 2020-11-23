‘People think family farming is all very serene’: the truth about life as a dairy farmer

As November begins, talk inevitably turns to winter and Christmas. And for many of us, it’s a time of racing to get work done while buying presents and preparing for the big day.

Not for dairy farmer Vanessa Kiely O’Connor, though, who finds her workload winding down as the winter winds begin to whistle through her fields in County Cork, Ireland. These are the fields where, for most of the year, cows graze and produce the milk that helps give Kerrygold butter its rich golden colour and creamy taste.

O’Connor puts her heart and soul into the farm and understands better than most the intricacies of producing milk that helps make the best butter. “My job is to work with mother nature. We have a seasonal system; the cows give birth in the springtime when the grass growth takes off. The grass is there for them when they’re out grazing. They need to be milked twice a day, and I have to be up at 5am.

Bread spread with butter

Dairy farmer Vanessa Kiely O’Connor; cows on her farm in County Cork

“Now, at this time of year, the grass slows down, the cows’ milk production slows down, it’s a gradual easing. And I no longer need to be up at 5am! Then there’s the peace of the winter. We take it easy and regenerate for the busy spring that’s coming when we take off again for another year.”

She enjoys the way the farm routine varies from season to season. “It’s never boring. Every season has its perks, and ups and downs,” she says. “The spring is the hardest and busiest time of the year. Then you come into the summer and things feel a bit more relaxed. There’s the harvesting, of course, but I get a contractor in to do that. People assume that family farming is all very serene, but we’re running round as crazy as anybody else.”

The O’Connor family has been on the farm since 1934, when it was taken on by the grandparents of her husband, David. “It was always a butter-producing farm,” says O’Connor. “But in 1934, it was different times. Families were about subsistence and living off what they had, and they’d make the butter for the family rather than to sell on. Then David’s parents’ generation had more cows, with surplus milk and cream that went down to the creamery. That’s when butter-making took off. In particular, the dairy side of Ireland really changed thanks to exports – butter is our gold, and now we’re exporting all over the world.”

Story continues

‘Every season has its perks, and ups and downs,’ says O’Connor

There is a true family feel to life on the farm, which the couple took over in 2002, just a week before their son was born. “We pull together and complement each other in our skills. I’m an animal person, and he can build. All the work we’ve done, we’ve done ourselves,” says O’Connor. “We’d built a house on the farm, and were able to swap with David’s parents, taking over the farmhouse. It’s the natural way of it really, an easing and retirement for the older couple and they’re happy for the next generation to come along, continuing the family tradition.”

O’Connor, AKA @thedairyfairy, grew up in the countryside and always loved the outdoors. Her interest in cows developed initially during her year at agricultural college, and she then decided to do a course specialising in dairy. “The day I went into a milking parlour and milked my first cow, that was it, I was hooked,” she says.

Inevitably, as a busy working mum, O’Connor buys her butter (Kerrygold, of course) when she goes shopping. Children, calves, grass and family – it’s all wrapped up in hectic days for O’Connor for much of the year.

As for everyone, life has been a bit different recently, mainly because the children were home for so long. “So we had a bit more help! It’s usually quite a solitary existence for me alone on the farm. We got a lot of work done that I’d normally have to save for when the rest of the family were free. The only people who came to the farm were the guys who collected the milk, and we kept social distance.”

Even in normal times, the farm is hot on biosecurity to protect the animals, taking measures such as ensuring visitors use a footbath to avoid bringing bacteria on to the farm. “I have a closed herd, which means I don’t buy in animals, so that reduces the risks. It’s always about making sure the animals are protected,” O’Connor says.

“The whole economy in west Cork is kept alive by the dairy industry,” she adds. “Farming communities, people working in the factory, family members of farmers, dairy is keeping rural Ireland alive.”

In spite of the challenges of 2020 and preparations for the winter ahead, there is more time than normal to reflect and find peace on the farm. “When I get up in the morning it’s like I’m the only one in the world. I wonder why people don’t get up earlier before there’s people, and traffic and the rush of life. There’s a sense of peace when you’re up before the world. I walk to the field to bring in the cows, and can be struck by the moment. The sun rising, the glow of a cloud, the birds chirping, and you know you’re the only one experiencing this at that moment.”

Fields of gold

Find out more about the lives of the farmers dedicated to producing the high quality milk that goes in to Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter.

If just the thought of butter makes your mouth water, why not try your hand at some irresistible Kerrygold recipes